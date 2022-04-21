Nitin Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stone of 33 National Highway projects in Raipur, Chhattisgarh worth Rs 9,240 crore

New Delhi :Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 33 National Highway projects in Raipur, Chhattisgarh worth Rs 9,240 crore.

Speaking on the occasion he said these road projects will facilitate connectivity of Chhattisgarh with the states of Odisha, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. The Minister said a smooth road network will be available to connect the backward areas of the state with the developed areas of the state and it will be easy to reach cultural and tourist places located at Mungeli and Kabirdham.

Shri Gadkari said under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, our government is moving in a planned direction to ensure the prosperity and development of Chhattisgarh. He said the construction of these projects will result in savings in fuel, travel time, distance and overall transportation cost. He said road traffic will be smooth on the Coal Heavy Rail Traffic Zone of Anuppur-Ambikapur and there will be ease in the traffic of heavy and big vehicles. The Minister said these projects will provide easy access to business centres, commercial vehicle centres, mines, proposed thermal power plants.