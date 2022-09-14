NITI Aayog Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Shoonya Campaign

New Delhi :NITI Aayog held a day-long forum today to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Shoonya, India’s zero pollution e-mobility campaign.

Shoonya is a consumer awareness campaign to reduce air pollution by promoting the use of electric vehicles (EVs) for ride-hailing and deliveries. The campaign has 130 industry partners, including ride-hailing, delivery and EV companies.

All the partners participated in today’s forum and shared their success stories and commitments toward fleet electrification. G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, NITI Aayog CEO Param Iyer, MyGov CEO Abhishek Singh, Delhi Government Principal Secretary Ashish Kundra, Mahindra Electric Mobility CEO Suman Mishra, and several others attended the event.

In his keynote address, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said, “The success of the Shoonya campaign is evidence that the green mobility revolution is knocking on our doors. The future belongs to a shared and connected world through electric mobility.”

Underscoring the important role of green mobility in achieving India’s decarbonization goals, NITI Aayog CEO Param Iyer said, “The Shoonya campaign has the potential to galvanize participation from all sectors towards the goal of green mobility.”

Today’s forum provided opportunities for partners to share knowledge and learnings and initiate collaborative engagements. During the focused discussions, corporates shared their challenges in scaling EVs and solicited feedback on driving impact through the campaign.

The National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Energy Storage (Part III) report was also launched during the event. The report highlights that India’s $2.5-billion Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) energy storage is critical for meeting the projected cumulative battery demand of 106–260 GWh by 2030 to successfully realize the country’s vision for EV adoption and grid decarbonisation. Read the report here.