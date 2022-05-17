NIELIT Centre inaugurated at Leh by Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi :Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Cabinet Minister of Electronics & Information Technology, Communications and Railways virtually inaugurated National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Centre Leh, Extension Centre Kargil and IT Enabled Incubation Centre for Handicraft and Handloom Sector on 17th May 2022. The inauguration function was held at NIELIT Campus Leh which was graced by Sh. R K Mathur Lieutenant Governor, Ladakh, Sh. Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member of Parliament UT of Ladakh, Sh. Saugat Biswas, Commissioner Secretary IT, UT of Ladakh and Dr. Madan Mohan Tripathi, Director General NIELIT. Sh. Feroz Ahmad Khan, Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Kargil and Dr. Jaideep kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, MeitY connected online.

Dr. Madan Mohan Tripathi, DG NIELIT welcomed the Chief Guest and other dignitaries and appreciated the support extended by MeitY in opening the NIELIT Centres at Leh, Kargil and setting up of IT Enabled Incubation Centre at Leh.

Union Minister, Sh. Ashwini Vaishnaw, while inaugurating the NIELIT Centres at Leh, Kargil and Incubation Centre at Leh, reiterated the commitment of Hon’ble Prime Minister for the development of UT of Ladakh. He informed that after the abrogation of Article 370 and the formation of new UT, the path of development in this area has opened manifolds. Any proposal related to IT Education, Training, Incubation for the development of UT of Ladakh will be approved immediately by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. He also complimented NIELIT for starting the Leh and Kargil Centres and setting of of IT Enabled Incubation Centre in record time which needs to be scaled up at faster pace.

The minister further elaborated that in line with vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister to provide saturation coverage, the whole of UT of Ladakh would be covered by mobile connectivity. Even if there are ten villages on top of the hill the connectivity will be provided. The communication ministry is working on different available technological solutions as an alternative to optical fibre and once it is finalized and regulatory requirements are freezed, the coverage would be provided in every corner of not only UT of Ladakh but Kargil, Jammu & Kashmir in the first phase.

He further informed that in line with the vision of Atam-nirbhar Bharat of Hon’ble Prime Minister, an indigenous 5G stack is ready which will be used for up-gradation of BSNL towers and the first phase will be rolled out in the month of September 2022 and in the year 2023, all the hilly states such as UT of Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh etc. would have upgraded BSNL towers.

The minister emphasized that rail connectivity to Leh is of utmost importance for long term sustainable development of UT of Ladakh. Many options are being evaluated and govt of India is hopeful that with the continuous effort all stakeholders, it would become a reality very soon. The cabinet Minister informed that hydrogen train proposed by Hon’ble LG, UT of Ladakh and other representatives of Ladakh has become a reality and its manufacturing has already started. Even though this train comes to Leh later but this would always be gift of Ladakh to the nation.

LG Sh. R K Mathur appreciated that NIELIT Leh has been made an independent centre which would play a very important role to augment IT enablement in the youngest UT of the country. He emphasized that NIELIT Leh, apart from offering its normal courses, has contributed towards to Digital Literacy of the UT of Ladakh. He opined that the local artisans working in the Wood and Handloom industry after getting hands on training at IT Enabled Incubation Centre would benefit hugely by learning the digital marketing, entrepreneurship and packaging skills. Through this initiative their art would not be restricted to local market but could make inroads in the Global market.

Sh. Saugat Biswas, Commissioner Secretary IT, UT of Ladakh informed that the CNC router which is one of its kind and the waste to wealth 3-D printer placed at Incubation Centre set up by NIELIT and IT Department of UT of Ladakh funded by MeitY would help the artisans in improving the quality of their products.

Sh. Feroz Ahmad Khan, Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Kargil appreciated opening up of NIELIT Centre at Kargil from where the local population of Kargil would benefit. He further assured that all support would be provided by LAHDC Kargil to set up the IT Enabled Incubation Centre at Kargil also.

Sh. Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, MP UT of Ladakh lauded the support being provided by the Hon’ble Prime Minister in the fastest growing UT of Ladakh. He appreciated the efforts being made by NIELIT at Leh Centre wherein till date more than 8000 participants have benefitted from various short/long term training programmes in the field of IECT. The unique and one of its kind IT enabled Incubation Centre in the field of Handicraft and Handloom would go a long way in the upliftment of the local artisans. He appreciated wholeheartedly the hard work and dedication put-in by Sh. Phuntsog Toldan, Director-in-charge NIELIT Leh.

The function was attended by Principal Secretary Health Dr. Pawan Kotwal (IAS), Commissioner Secretary GAD Sh. Ajit Kumar Sahu (IAS), Commissioner Secretary Higher Education Ms Padma Angmo (IIS), DC Leh MS Padma Angmo Sh. Srikanth Balasahib Suse (IAS), Director I&C Sh. Moses Kunzang (KAS), Technical Director NIC Sh. Phunshok Paldan.

At the end, Sh. Deepak Wasan, Executive Director NIELIT J&K deliver the vote of thanks to the guests.