Newly appointed Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal accorded grand welcome at party head office in Bhubaneswar

Newly appointed  Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal accorded grand welcome at party head office in Bhubaneswar; BJP National Vice President Baijayant Panda, State in-charge D Purandeswari, LoP Jayanarayan Mishra and others present. Third time, Manmohan Samal has become party president. Earlier 1999-2000 & 2001-04. President Manmohan Samal exhorts party workers to fight unitedly to dethrone BJD Govt which has lost the confidence of the people.

