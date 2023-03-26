Newly appointed Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal accorded grand welcome at party head office in Bhubaneswar; BJP National Vice President Baijayant Panda, State in-charge D Purandeswari, LoP Jayanarayan Mishra and others present. Third time, Manmohan Samal has become party president. Earlier 1999-2000 & 2001-04. President Manmohan Samal exhorts party workers to fight unitedly to dethrone BJD Govt which has lost the confidence of the people.
