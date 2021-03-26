New TRIBES India flagship store inaugurated in Jabalpur; 131 Tribes India outlets across the country!

Jabalpur: As a part of its initiatives to promote the livelihood of the tribal artisans through marketing and provide support to tribal produce and products, TRIFED is expanding its retail operations across the country. The latest outlet, the 131st showroom was inaugurated in a prime location in Jabalpur on March 25, 2021, making it the third outlet in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The flagship store is

“The empowerment of the tribal people is the main objective of TRIFED. All our efforts, be it in getting better prices for their produce, helping them add value to the basic produce, or enable them to get access to larger markets, are targeted at achieving this. It is with this in mind, that we are continuously working to expand our retail operations.” – Shri Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED said during the virtual inauguration of the latest Tribes India flagship store in Jabalpur.

Celebrating the concept of “India under One Roof, the showroom will showcase the best of authentic tribal handicrafts and handlooms from traditions such as Maheshwari, Pochampally, Chanderi, Bagh from across all the states of India, and also feature natural, organic produce and products Van Dhan essentials and immunity boosters such as organic grains, spices, herbal teas, besides exquisite bell and metal work items. Categorised into attractive segments, there are dedicated counters for textiles, sarees and stoles such as Bagh print, readymade garments for men, women and children, exquisite tribal jewellery, metal work, iron items, pottery paintings, Van Dhan natural produce in this large store.

A special focus of the store in the opening days of the showroom will be on the exquisite Holi collection – featuring colourful traditional kurtas, sarees, stoles, sherbets, organic gulal, dry fruits etc.

From a single flagship store at 9 Mahadev Road, New Delhi in 1999 to 131 retail outlets across India, the TRIBES India brand is growing rapidly.

In its mission to empower the downtrodden tribal people, by promoting the economic welfare of their communities across India (through development of marketing and the sustained upgradation of their skills), TRIFED, as the national nodal agency for tribal welfare, had started the procurement and marketing of tribal art and craft items through its network of retail outlets under the Tribes India brand.

TRIFED is committed to protecting and furthering the interests of the tribal communities across the country.

