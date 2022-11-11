New Terminal Building at Bangalore Airport inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru today, built at a cost of around Rs. 5000 crore. The terminal will double the passenger handling capacity of the airport to 5-6 crore passengers per annum, from the current capacity of about 2.5 crore.

Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a “walk in the garden”. Passengers will travel through 10,000+ sq mts of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens. The Airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100% usage of renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design. Based on the sustainability initiatives, Terminal 2 will be the largest terminal in the world to be pre certified platinum rating by US GBC (Green Building Council) prior to commencing operations. The theme of ‘Naurasa’ unites all the commissioned artworks for Terminal 2. The artworks reflect the heritage and culture of Karnataka as well as the broader Indian ethos.

Overall, the design and architecture of Terminal 2 have been influenced by four guiding principles: Terminal in a garden, sustainability, technology and art & culture. All these facets showcase T2 as a terminal that is modern yet rooted in nature and offers a memorable ‘destination’ experience to all travellers.

The new Greenfield airport at Bengaluru had commenced its operation w.e.f. 24.05.2008 with the project cost of approx. Rs. 2470 crore, constructed on approx. 4008 acres of land. The airport was re-designated as Kempegowda International Airport on 17th July 2013.

Current connectivity of the airport + capacity+ pax being catered to

At present, there are 36 Airlines operating from Bangalore airport connecting to 76 domestic and 25 international destinations. The present designated capacity of Terminal 1 (T1) spread across the area of 1,63,535 sqm is 26.5 Millions Passenger Per Anum (MPPA), stretchable to 33.3 MPPA (Pax handled in FY 19-20)

Detail of Financial-Year wise passenger handled at Bangalore Airport

Year Domestic passengers (in MPPA) International passengers (in MPPA) Total passengers (in MPPA) FY18 23.09 3.81 26.9 FY19 28.82 4.48 33.3 FY20 27.78 4.58 32.36 FY21 10.44 0.46 10.9 FY22 15.18 1.11 16.29 FY23( up to September 22 ) 12.32 1.68 13.99

Future connectivity projections and hence need of new terminal

BIAL expects that annual traffic will grow beyond 50 million in FY’26 and would cross 60 million by FY’28. Newly constructed Terminal 2 of the airport, having area of 2,55,645 sqm, will have 25 MPPA designated capacity taking the total designated capacity of T1+T2 to 51.5 MPPA stretchable to 60 MPPA depending on peak-spreading and average pax / ATM. The augmented capacity will enable to cater to the to the growth in passenger footfall in near future.