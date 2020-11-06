New Recoveries exceed New Cases continuously from last 5 weeks

New Delhi: Less than 50,000 new cases have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours whereas the daily new recoveries have exceeded 54,000. India is reporting new recoveries more than the daily new cases successively for the last five weeks now.

54,157 COVID patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases presently are pegged at 47,638.

There is a continuous decline in average daily new cases for last 5 weeks. From registering more than 73,000 average daily new cases in the first week of October, the average daily new cases have declined to 46,000 cases.

The active cases are also on a sustained decline as a result of continuously rising recoveries. The active cases stand at 5,20,773 today. The active cases now comprise only 6.19% of the total positive cases of the country.

The declining trend of the active cases is supported by a high number of recovered cases. The total recovered cases stand at 7,765,966. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases is nearing 72.5 lakh (72,45,193). The national Recovery Rate has further improved to 92.32%

80% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Maharashtra has contributed the maximum with more than 11,000 single day recoveries.

79% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs.

Maharashtra is reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 10,000 cases followed by Kerala with more than 9,000 cases.

670 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Of these, ten States/UTs account for nearly 86%. More than 38% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (256 deaths). Delhi follows with 66 new deaths.

