New law relating to information technology and data protection , says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi : Government’s goals are aimed at ensuring Open, Safe & Trusted and Accountable internet for its users. In this regard, this Ministry continues to have discussion with the concerned stakeholders including industry, legal experts & academicians to achieve our objectives including new legislations, amendments of the Rules, etc. This Ministry has received many ideas during such consultation process.

The existing Information Technology Act was enacted twenty two years ago in 2000. Since then, the technology and the internet today has evolved at a very fast pace. There is a paradigm change in the opportunity in the Cyberspace and the challenges associated with it, which was not envisaged in 2000.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.