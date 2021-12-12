New ICU Block inaugurated at Tata Steel Medica Hospital

Kalinganagar :A new ICU block was inaugurated on 8th December at Tata Steel Medica Hospital located at Kalinganagar in Jajpur district. The new block comprises of 35 additional ICU beds and a mother and childcare unit with provision of Neonatal Intensive Care and Phototherapy.With this new addition, the hospital is now a 200 bed facility including 50 ICU beds with ventilators.

Inaugurating the facility,Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel said, “The Tata Steel Medica Hospital at Kalinganagar strives to provide world-class healthcare services in these testing times. This new Intensive Care Unit Block is part of Tata Steel’s endeavour to remain future-ready. In the recent past, Tata Steel Medica Hospital has contributed to the efforts of the Odisha government in tackling the COVID pandemic in the State. With dedicated medical personnel and technicians, the new ICU facility is a welcome addition to the Hospital and will be of great benefit to the community.”

Tata Steel Medica Hospital atKalinganagarhad initially started with 23 beds with Multispecialty facilities in General Medicine, General Surgery, Orthopaedics, Paediatrics, Gynaecology, Pathology, Radiology (USG & X-Ray). In 2017, it was enhanced to 100 bed multispecialty hospital including 15 ICU beds, fully equipped with advanced medical facilities like 24 hrs Emergency Service, Dialysis Unit, Diagnostic services along with Pathology, Radiology, Cardiology, Nephrology, Neuro Surgery, GI Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Paediatrics, Obs&Gynae, Radiology (CT Scan 32 slices), Dermatology, ENT, Ophthalmology, Urology etc., state of the art modular Operation Theatres, Critical Care Unit, Burn Unit, General Ward, Semi Private, Private rooms and ACLS Ambulance Service to cater modern healthcare facilities to the region.

The hospital has been actively contributing to the efforts of the Odisha Government in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. Set up by the District Administration in partnership with the hospital, the Tata Steel Medica COVID-19 Hospital has been operational since April 2020. Designated as a COVID-19 Hospital by the State Government, has been providing uninterrupted treatment to COVID-19 patients, including the critical patients of Jajpur and neighbouring districts.