New financial year begins with record exports of USD 38.19 billion in April

New Delhi : India has achieved monthly value of merchandise export in April 2022 amounting USD 38.19 billion, an increase of 24.22% over USD 30.75 billion in April 2021. Value of non-petroleum exports in April 2022 was 30.46 USD billion, registering a positive growth of 12.32% over non-petroleum exports of USD 27.12 billion in April 2021.
Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April 2022 was USD 27.16 billion, registering a positive growth of 14.38% over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 23.74 billion in April 2021.
Petroleum products (113.21%), Electronic goods (64.04%) and Chemicals (26.71%) led the way in high increase in exports during April, 2022.
India’s merchandise import in April 2022 was USD 58.26 billion, an increase of 26.55% over USD 46.04 billion in April 2021. Value of non-petroleum imports was USD 38.75 billion in April 2022 with a positive growth of 9.87% over non-petroleum imports of USD 35.27 billion in April 2021.
Value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver & Precious metals) imports was USD 34.43 billion in April 2022 with a positive growth of 29.68% over non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 26.55 billion in April 2021.
The trade deficit in April 2022 was USD 20.07 billion.
|Statement 1: India’s Total Trade in Merchandise goods in April 2022
|Value in Billion USD
|% Growth
|APR’22
|APR’21
|APR’22 vs APR’21
|Exports
|38.19
|30.75
|24.22
|Imports
|58.26
|46.04
|26.55
|Deficit
|20.07
|15.29
|31.23
|Statement 2: Merchandise Non-POL Trade in April 2022
|Value in Billion USD
|% Growth
|APR’22
|APR’21
|APR’22 vs APR’21
|Exports
|30.46
|27.12
|12.32
|Imports
|38.75
|35.27
|9.87
|Statement 3: Merchandise Non-POL Non-GJ Trade in April 2022
|Value in Billion USD
|% Growth
|APR’22
|APR’21
|APR’22 vs APR’21
|Exports
|27.16
|23.74
|14.38
|Imports
|34.43
|26.55
|29.68
Top 10 major commodity groups covering 80% of total exports in April 2022,are –
|Statement 4: Exports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in April 2022
|Value of Export (Million US$)
|Share (%)
|Growth (%)
|Major Commodity Group
|APR’22
|APR’21
|APR’22
|APR’22 over APR’21
|Engineering goods
|9200.12
|7974.06
|24.09
|15.38
|Petroleum products
|7730.20
|3625.66
|20.24
|113.21
|Gems and Jewellery
|3307.74
|3379.14
|8.66
|-2.11
|Organic and Inorganic chemicals
|2566.72
|2025.59
|6.72
|26.71
|Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
|1966.98
|1892.58
|5.15
|3.93
|Electronic goods
|1604.99
|978.43
|4.20
|64.04
|RMG of all Textiles
|1510.77
|1297.68
|3.96
|16.42
|Cotton Yarn/Fabs./Madeups, Handloom products etc.
|1119.02
|1065.20
|2.93
|5.05
|Rice
|768.09
|895.60
|2.01
|-14.24
|Plastic and Linoleum
|759.04
|727.90
|1.99
|4.28
|Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups
|30533.65
|23861.82
|79.94
|27.96
|Rest
|7660.18
|6885.30
|20.06
|11.25
|Total Exports
|38193.83
|30747.13
|100.00
|24.22
Top 10 major commodity groups covering 81% of total imports in April 2022, are –
|Statement 5: Imports of Top 10 Major Commodity Groups in April 2022
|Import (Million US$)
|Share (%)
|Growth (%)
|Major Commodity Group
|APR’22
|APR’21
|APR’22
|APR’22 over APR’21
|Petroleum, Crude & products
|19506.98
|10764.84
|33.48
|81.21
|Electronic goods
|6507.38
|5058.85
|11.17
|28.63
|Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc.
|4738.62
|2004.56
|8.13
|136.39
|Machinery, electrical & non-electrical
|3304.18
|3054.64
|5.67
|8.17
|Organic & Inorganic Chemicals
|3296.09
|2244.19
|5.66
|46.87
|Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones
|2552.95
|2470.74
|4.38
|3.33
|Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc.
|1945.78
|1779.47
|3.34
|9.35
|Non-ferrous metals
|1786.85
|1316.79
|3.07
|35.70
|Vegetable Oil
|1721.77
|1289.13
|2.96
|33.56
|Gold
|1686.04
|6238.36
|2.89
|-72.97
|Total of 10 Major Commodity Groups
|47046.66
|36221.55
|80.75
|29.89
|Rest
|11214.61
|9817.69
|19.25
|14.23
|Total Imports
|58261.27
|46039.24
|100.00
|26.55