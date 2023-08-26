New Elevated Walkway for passengers opens at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru

Bangalore : Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (also BLR Airport) inaugurated the new elevated walkway for the convenience of passengers and visitors. The new walkway connects Terminal 1 to P4 parking.

The 420 meters walkway is designed to deliver a seamless experience to pedestrians who are either walking towards Terminal 1 or towards P4 parking. The walkway’s sleek and modern design, and passenger friendly amenities such as travelators (moving walkways), elevators and escalators ensure passengers experience an easy and comfortable walk.

The design also prioritises accessibility, making it senior citizen and PRM (Persons with Reduced Mobility) friendly. The walkway has safe pedestrian corridor and adequate lighting throughout the night assuring a secure and comfortable environment. This attention to safety extends to all weather conditions, as it is fully covered and climate-protected, ensuring passengers can move between points without being impacted.

With the inauguration of this new elevated walkway, BLR Airport reaffirms its commitment towards inclusive travel experience for all and delivering unforgettable passenger experiences through continuous innovations.