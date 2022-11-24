Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba elected for consecutive 7th time from Dadeldhura district

In Nepal, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba elected today for the consecutive 7th time from the home district of Dadeldhura. The counting of votes continues for parliamentary and provincial elections in the country. Senior Nepali Congress leader, Mr. Deuba defeated an independent candidate Sagar Dhakal by a margin of over 12 thousand votes.

The parliamentary and provincial elections were held on 20th of November in Nepal. It was the second general election since the promulgation of the constitution in 2015.