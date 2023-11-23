Nepal observes Haribododhani Ekadasi devotees visiting Narayan temple in Kathmandu Valley

Hindus across Nepal are observing the Haribodhini Ekadashi on Thursday, a religious ritual dedicated to the Hindu god Vishnu. Devotees pay obeisance to Lord Vishnu by visiting Vishnu temple, observing fast and taking holy dips at rivers and ponds.

Haribodhini Ekadashi is considered an important festival for Hindus in Nepal as Vishnu awakens from his monsoon month’s slumber on this day.

A wedding of Tulasi planted in Ashadh Shukla Ekadashi is organized. Thousands of visitors visited Vishnu temples in Kathmandu Valley, including Budhanilkantha Temple, Changu Narayan of Bhaktapur, and Shesh Narayan Temple in Parphing town to worship the god and observe the festival.

A religious fair called Ganga Jamuna Mai festival organized in Dhading District has noticed thousands of footfalls to celebrate Haribodhani Ekadasi on Thursday.