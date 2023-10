Bhubaneswar: Neeraj Chopra wins Gold & Kishore Jena wins Silver medal in Javelin Throw.

Neeraj with SB: 88.88m

Kishore with PB: 87.54m (Also qualifies for Paris Olympics.

Earlier Odisha’s Kishore Jena moves to top spot in Javelin finals at Asian Games. Kishore overtakes Neeraj Chopra (84.49m) with a personal best throw of 86.77m in his third attempt.

1. Wins silver medal

2. Qualified for Paris Olympics

3. Personal best throw of 87.54m

4. Breaks personal best twice