NCGG –ITEC Virtual Webinars on “Administrative Innovations- Passport Seva Kendra & e-Office”

New Delhi : National Centre for Good Governance, NCGG a partner institution of the ITEC(Indian Technical & Economic Cooperation) is working towards designing customized training modules and its implementation taking into account the requirements of the Civil servants of neighboring countries. In the recent past NCGG has conducted several Capacity Building Training Programmes on Public Policy and Governance for the Civil Servants of neighbouring countries. Till date NCGG has trained about 2500 International Civil Servants from various countries such as Bangladesh, Maldives, Myanmar and several African Countries in offline mode.

During the Pandemic of COVID – 19, NCGG has conducted a series of Virtual Workshops on Good Governance Practices in a Pandemic. As of now, over 47 countries have participated from Africa, Central Asia, South East Asia and Eastern Europe regions. A total number of 1250+ participants have attended these workshops.

In this context, the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DAR&PG), Government of India in collaboration with Indian Technical & Economic Cooperation (ITEC), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India has organized a Webinar on “Administrative Innovations- Passport Seva Kendra & e-Office, today. The workshop was attended by 136 International Civil Servants of ITEC Countries of Maldives, Bangladesh, Tunisia, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Vietnam, Thailand and Kenya., faculties of Public Administration leading Universities of India, District Collectors from Aspirational Districts, Faculties of Public Policy of Indian Institute of Management (IIMs), Resource Person of NCGG, Senior Officials from DAR&PG.

The inaugural address at the webinar was delivered by Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh, Secretary, DAR&PG & Chairman, Management Committee, NCGG. In his inaugural address Secretary DARPG said that Government of India adopted the “Maximum Governance – Minimum Government” policy and a series of administrative reforms were pursued in this regard. The Government recognized administrative innovations under 2 major award schemes, “the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration” and “the National e-Governance Awards.” The best practices in Administrative Innovations at National level would be presented in the ITEC-NCGG webinars scheduled in August and September.

The presentations in the Knowledge Sharing Sessions were made on Passport Sewa Kendra by Shri Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs and on e-Office by Dr. Neeta Verma, Director General, National Informatics Centre (NIC), Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology. The distinguished speakers presented the Indian experience in the field of Passport Seva Kendra & e-Office, the process re-engineering that has been undertaken and the benefits to India’s citizens following adoption of digitization practices.

The technical sessions were followed by a question & answer session in which the international civil servants participated enthusiastically on replication of the successful initiatives in their countries. The vote of thanks was proposed by Prof. Poonam Singh from NCGG.