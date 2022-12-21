Nature has Given us Bountiful Presents and it is the Duty of Each One of us to be Sensitive and Responsible Towards the Environment: President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi : Probationers of Indian Forest Service called on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (December 21, 2022).

Addressing the officers, the President said that forests are the anchors for all life on earth. Their role varies from providing wildlife habitats and being livelihood source, to promoting economic activities and serving as large carbon sinks. They are home to many endangered species of the world. Minor Forest Produce supports livelihood of well over 27 crore people in our country. Forests have high medicinal value too.

The President said that India is giving special attention to the rights of forest dwelling communities. The symbiotic relationship of the forest dwellers including tribal communities, with the forests is now widely recognised and factored in our development choices. It is responsibility of Indian Forest Service Officers to make these communities aware of their rights and duties towards conservation and protection of bio-diversity.

The President said that these days we hear about many large forest fires in various parts of India and the world. We have a big challenge of not just conserving the forests but dealing with climate change. Today we have new technologies and concepts of urban forestry, forest risk mitigation, data driven forest management and climate-smart forest economies. She urged Indian Forest Service Officers to innovate and come out with new methods for sustainable management of India’s forest resources. She said that they must also play an effective role in protecting our forests from illegal activities which have negative economic and environmental impact.

The President said that forests are essential for the social, cultural and economic development of the country. We must keep our forests alive and healthy. Development is a must and so is sustainability. Nature has given us bountiful presents and it is the duty of each one of us to be sensitive and responsible towards the environment. We have to gift our future generations, regenerated natural resources and a beautiful country with sustainable ecosystems.