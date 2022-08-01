National Steel Policy, 2017 has mission to provide environment for attaining “self sufficiency” in steel production by providing policy support and guidance to steel producers, says Faggan Singh Kulaste

New Delhi : Steel being a de – regulated sector, the Government acts as a facilitator, by creating enabling environment for development of the sector. National Steel Policy, 2017 has mission to provide environment for attaining “self sufficiency” in steel production by providing policy support and guidance to steel producers. Further, the action taken includes the following:-

A Project Development Cell (PDC) has been established in the Ministry which is engaged in identifying projects to facilitate new investments, evaluating the pipeline of projects and taking necessary steps to fast-track their implementation.

Notification of Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Specialty Steel with an outlay of Rs. 6,322 Crore to promote the manufacturing of specialty steel within the country for domestic use and export by attracting Capital investments.

Participation in events like world expo held recently in Dubai, interaction of Ministerial delegation with domestic steel users in Japan, Korea, Russia to highlight the expertise of the steel sector in India and showcase an array of investment opportunities as well as business potential in India’s Steel sector.

Make in India initiative and the PM Gati-shakti National Master Plan with further engagement with potential users, including from Railways, Defence, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing, Civil Aviation, Road Transport and Highways, Agriculture and Rural Development sectors to enhance the steel usage, overall demand for steel and investment in steel sector in the country.

Adjustments in Basic Custom Duty on steel products and raw materials along with calibration of trade remedial measures like Anti-dumping duty (ADD), Countervailing duty (CVD) on certain steel products to enhance competitiveness of India’s steel sector.

India is the 2nd largest producer of Crude Steel in the world. The details of production for the last three years State wise and year-wise are given below: –

Crude Steel: State Wise Production (‘000t) State 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 Arunachal Pradesh 29 0 69 Assam 67 59 108 Bihar 540 465 529 Jharkhand 17209 15549 17094 Meghalaya 92 37 56 Odisha 20253 21432 23241 Tripura 12 7 17 West Bengal 7764 7076 8836 Chhattisgarh 13534 13183 14900 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 285 145 253 Daman and Diu 46 40 46 Goa 423 400 407 Gujarat 8680 8403 9189 Madhya Pradesh 438 369 569 Maharashtra 8260 7925 11371 Delhi 12 10 5 Haryana 596 731 941 Himachal Pradesh 864 766 1265 Jammu and Kashmir 114 118 146 Punjab 3310 2917 3663 Rajasthan 749 589 621 Uttar Pradesh 1198 1005 1197 Uttarakhand 1077 950 991 Andhra Pradesh 6539 5898 7096 Karnataka 12875 11688 13045 Kerala 304 253 325 Puducherry 210 179 215 Tamil Nadu 2505 2159 2633 Telangana 1154 1192 1464 Total 109137 103545 120294 Source: Joint Plant Committee (JPC)

This information was given by the Minister of State for Steel, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.