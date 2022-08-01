National Steel Policy, 2017 has mission to provide environment for attaining “self sufficiency” in steel production by providing policy support and guidance to steel producers, says Faggan Singh Kulaste

New Delhi : Steel being a de – regulated sector, the Government acts as a facilitator, by creating enabling environment for development of the sector. National Steel Policy, 2017 has mission to provide environment for attaining “self sufficiency” in steel production by providing policy support and guidance to steel producers. Further, the action taken includes the following:-
- A Project Development Cell (PDC) has been established in the Ministry which is engaged in identifying projects to facilitate new investments, evaluating the pipeline of projects and taking necessary steps to fast-track their implementation.
- Notification of Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Specialty Steel with an outlay of Rs. 6,322 Crore to promote the manufacturing of specialty steel within the country for domestic use and export by attracting Capital investments.
- Participation in events like world expo held recently in Dubai, interaction of Ministerial delegation with domestic steel users in Japan, Korea, Russia to highlight the expertise of the steel sector in India and showcase an array of investment opportunities as well as business potential in India’s Steel sector.
- Make in India initiative and the PM Gati-shakti National Master Plan with further engagement with potential users, including from Railways, Defence, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing, Civil Aviation, Road Transport and Highways, Agriculture and Rural Development sectors to enhance the steel usage, overall demand for steel and investment in steel sector in the country.
- Adjustments in Basic Custom Duty on steel products and raw materials along with calibration of trade remedial measures like Anti-dumping duty (ADD), Countervailing duty (CVD) on certain steel products to enhance competitiveness of India’s steel sector.
India is the 2nd largest producer of Crude Steel in the world. The details of production for the last three years State wise and year-wise are given below: –
|Crude Steel: State Wise Production
(‘000t)
|State
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|Arunachal Pradesh
|29
|0
|69
|Assam
|67
|59
|108
|Bihar
|540
|465
|529
|Jharkhand
|17209
|15549
|17094
|Meghalaya
|92
|37
|56
|Odisha
|20253
|21432
|23241
|Tripura
|12
|7
|17
|West Bengal
|7764
|7076
|8836
|Chhattisgarh
|13534
|13183
|14900
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli
|285
|145
|253
|Daman and Diu
|46
|40
|46
|Goa
|423
|400
|407
|Gujarat
|8680
|8403
|9189
|Madhya Pradesh
|438
|369
|569
|Maharashtra
|8260
|7925
|11371
|Delhi
|12
|10
|5
|Haryana
|596
|731
|941
|Himachal Pradesh
|864
|766
|1265
|Jammu and Kashmir
|114
|118
|146
|Punjab
|3310
|2917
|3663
|Rajasthan
|749
|589
|621
|Uttar Pradesh
|1198
|1005
|1197
|Uttarakhand
|1077
|950
|991
|Andhra Pradesh
|6539
|5898
|7096
|Karnataka
|12875
|11688
|13045
|Kerala
|304
|253
|325
|Puducherry
|210
|179
|215
|Tamil Nadu
|2505
|2159
|2633
|Telangana
|1154
|1192
|1464
|Total
|109137
|103545
|120294
|Source: Joint Plant Committee (JPC)
This information was given by the Minister of State for Steel, Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.