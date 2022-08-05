New Delhi : Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW) publishes the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), which is incorporated in the Schedule-I of the Drugs Prices Control Order (DPCO). National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) under the aegis of Department of Pharmaceuticals fixes the ceiling price of scheduled formulations as per the provisions of the DPCO, 2013. Schedule-I of DPCO, 2013 was last amended by adopting NLEM, 2015 consisting of 377 medicines.

NPPA has fixed the ceiling prices of 890 scheduled formulations of medicines under NLEM, 2015 till 30.06.2022. In addition, NPPA has fixed retail price of 2,023 new drugs under DPCO, 2013. Further, NPPA has also capped the Trade Margin of non-scheduled formulations of 42 Anti-cancer medicines under ‘Trade Margin Rationalization’ approach as a Pilot for proof of concept, wherein price of more than 500 brands of medicines were reduced up to 90%.

The percentage reduction in prices varies based on the previous ceiling price fixation of 890 scheduled formulations. The details of price of drugs regulated by NPPA are available on its website, viz., www.nppaindia.nic.in.

This information was given by Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Shri Bhagwanth Khuba in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.