National Monuments Authority observes Martyrdom Day of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur at Red Fort

New Delhi :National Monuments Authority observed the Martyrdom Day of the great warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadurat Red Fort in New Delhi. The Martyrdom Day of the great Sikh ruler falls today by Indian Calendar.

The event at Red Fort Lawns wasattended by Minister of state for Culture and External Affairs Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi along with NMA Chairman Shri Tarun Vijay and Baba Jatinder Pal Singh Sodhi, tenth generation descendant of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur.

Speaking on the occasion, Smt Meenakashi Lekhi said that Baba Banda Singh Bahadur defended the honour of hisreligion by sacrificing his life and his courage should not be forgotten.The Union Minister assured all support for declaring Banda Bahadur martyrdom place anational monument.

SmtMeenakashiLekhi added that said youth of Punjab should take inspiration from BabaBanda Singh Bahadur Ji.

At the event,DhadhiJatha was performed and anexhibition showing the story of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur was displayed.

Baba Banda Singh Bahadur was a great Sikh warrior and a commander of Khalsa army who defeated the Mughals and liberated a large part of North India from oppressive Mughal rule and established the Khalsa rule in Punjab. Banda Singh Bahadur abolished the Zamindari system and granted property rights to the tillers of the land. He was a Noble ruler who introduced the Nanak Shahi coins. He was captured by Mughal ruler Farrukhsiyar and his martyrdom took place in Mehrauli where a monument stands in his memory.