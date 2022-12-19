National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage and pilot project of Balvatika 49 Kendriya Vidyalayas launched

The National Curriculum Framework for Early Childhood Care and Education (NCFECCE), called Foundational Stage is one of the four National Curriculum Frameworks (NCFs). It is the first ever integrated Curriculum Framework for children between ages 3-8 in India. It is a direct outcome of the 5+3+3+4 ‘curricular and pedagogical’ structure that NEP 2020 has recommended for School Education. The NCF for Foundational Stage (NCFFS) has been developed by NCERT through an extensive consultative process with States & UTs upto grass root level and various institutions and organisations.The National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage and the pilot project of Balvatika 49 Kendriya Vidyalayas were launched by Union Education Minister across the country on 20th Oct 2022 at New Delhi.

Admission has been given in the Balvatika classes as per priority specified in the admission guidelines and norms of reservation of KVS.

Curriculum and resource materials prepared by NCERT are being used in these classes.

Play based activities are predominantly carried out in such classes.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Education, Smt. Annpurna Devi in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.