National Commission for Women felicitated the Odisha Police, H&FW dept. Odisha for their contribution in managing COVID19 situation

Bhubaneswar: The National Commission for Women on its 29th Annual Foundation Day today felicitated the Odisha Police for their contribution in managing COVID19 situation.

Padmini Sahoo, Bargarh SP, received it on behalf of Odisha Police at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.

As representative of H&FW dept. Odisha Dr. Shova Mishra CDM & PHO Nabrangpur received award & certificate on behalf of All COVID Women Health Warriors of Odisha, from Minister Sri Prakash Javdekar & Chairperson NCW Mrs Rekha Sharma on the foundation day of NCW at New Delhi.