National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) to Focus on preventive education, awareness generation, identification, counseling, treatment and rehabilitation of individuals, says A. Narayanaswamy

New Delhi : The major aims & objectives of National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) are to:

Focus on preventive education, awareness generation, identification, counseling, treatment and rehabilitation of individuals with substance dependence, training and capacity building of the service providers through collaborative efforts of the Central and State Governments and Non-Governmental Organizations;

Create awareness and educate people about the ill-effects of substance dependence on the individual, family, workplace and the society at large;

reduce stigmatization of and discrimination against groups and individuals dependent on substances in order to integrate them back into the society;

Develop human resource and build capacity to:

Provide for a whole range of community based services for identification, motivation, counseling, de-addiction, after care and rehabilitation for Whole Person Recovery (WPR) of dependents;

Formulate and implement comprehensive guidelines, schemes, and programmes using a multi-agency approach for drug demand reduction;

Undertake drug demand reduction efforts to address all forms of illicit use of any substances;

Alleviate the consequences of substance dependence amongst individuals, family and society at large;

Facilitate research, training, documentation, innovation and collection of relevant information to strengthen the above mentioned objectives;

The amount of funds allocated under different heads for NAPDDR for BE 2022-23 is as under:

(Rs. in Crore)

National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction

(NAPDDR)

159.1

Professional Services

1.0

Other Charges

2.0

Grants in aid to State Governments

15.9

Grants in aid to UT Governments

2.0

NER

20.0

Total

200.0

(i) The Ministry under the scheme of NAPDDR has been providing financial assistance to 535 projects all over country. The State-wise details of projects being assisted under the scheme of NAPDDR is annexed at Annexure. The details of the funds released and beneficiaries benefitted in the State of Rajasthan and Maharashtra during Financial year 2021-22 are as given below –

State

No. of Projects assisted

Number of beneficiaries benefited

Funds released (Rs. in Crore)

Rajasthan

29

24001

3.74

Maharashtra

46

8630

8.77

(ii) Further, the Ministry has launched Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) in 272 identified vulnerable districts with an aim to create awareness about ill effects of substance abuse among the youth, with special focus on higher education institutes, university campuses, schools and reaching out into the community and garnering community involvement and ownership of the Abhiyaan. Out of the 272 districts, 33 Districts of Rajasthan i.e. Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Barmer, Beawer, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dausa, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Karauli, Kota, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Sirohi, Sriganganagar, Tonk, Udaipur and four district of Maharashtra namely Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik and Pune have been selected under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Under NMBA, several activities have been taken up in Maharashtra to create awareness on substance use. Events like awareness sessions, webinars, symposiums, capacity building sessions with service providers, cultural programmes,social media campaigns, oaths & pledges have been taken up under NMBA. Messages from different celebrities and influencers have also been used to create awareness. Youth, Women, schools & NYKS volunteers are some of the stakeholders that have actively participated in the campaign.

Moreover, in Rajasthan, events like awareness vehicle launch, oaths & pledges to be drug free, sessions with children & youth in educational institutions have been taken up to create awareness on substance use under NMBA.

Annexure

Number of Projects being assisted under the scheme of NAPDDR

State

CPLI

IRCA

ODIC

ATF

SLCA

Grand Total

ANDHRA PRADESH

4

10

4

1

1

20

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

1

0

1

0

0

2

ASSAM

3

18

3

0

1

25

BIHAR

0

9

0

1

1

11

CHANDIGARH

1

0

1

0

0

2

CHATTISGARH

1

2

3

0

1

7

DAMAN & DIU(ONLY DAMAN)

0

1

0

0

0

1

DELHI

6

9

8

2

1

26

Goa

0

0

0

2

0

2

GUJARAT

3

7

3

3

1

17

HARYANA

1

9

1

0

1

12

HIMACHAL PRADESH

1

4

0

1

1

7

JAMMU AND KASHMIR

2

1

3

12

1

19

JHARKHAND

0

1

0

1

0

2

KARNATAKA

0

32

0

0

1

33

KERALA

2

18

2

1

1

24

MADHYA PRADESH

3

12

6

2

1

24

MAHARASHTRA

1

43

0

1

1

46

MANIPUR

2

25

6

0

1

34

MEGHALAYA

1

1

1

1

0

4

MIZORAM

0

10

2

1

1

14

NAGALAND

1

7

1

1

1

11

ORISSA

4

38

5

0

1

48

PUDUCHERRY

0

1

1

0

0

2

PUNJAB

1

7

2

0

0

10

RAJASTHAN

5

18

6

0

0

29

SIKKIM

0

2

0

1

0

3

TAMIL NADU

0

24

0

0

1

25

TELANGANA

1

10

1

0

1

13

TRIPURA

0

0

2

1

0

3

UTTAR PRADESH

6

19

8

5

1

39

UTTARAKHAND

1

4

1

1

1

8

WEST BENGAL

2

8

2

0

0

12

Grand Total

53

350

73

38

21

535

This information was given by the Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, Shri A. Narayanaswamy in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.