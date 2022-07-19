Over 13 lakh Electric Vehicles in use in India; Centre is taking a number of steps to promote use of electric vehicles in India

New Delhi : India has a total of 13, 34, 385 Electric Vehicles and 27,81,69,631 non-Electric Vehicle in use. The e-vahan portal (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways), the detailed list of electric vehicles and total vehicles on roads of India, state/UT-wise is at ANNEXURE-I.
Following steps have been taken by the Government to promote the use of electric vehicles in India including Maharashtra, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Lakshadweep State/UT :
1) The Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme in 2015 with an aim to reduce dependency on fossil fuel and to address issues of vehicular emissions. At present, Phase-II of FAME India Scheme is being implemented for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 01stApril, 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs. 10,000 crores.
2) The Government on 12th May, 2021 approved a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing of Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) in the country in order to bring down prices of battery in the country. Drop in battery price will result in cost reduction of electric vehicles.
3) Electric Vehicles are covered under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Automobile and Auto Components, which was approved on 15th September 2021 with a budgetary outlay of Rs. 25,938 crore for a period of five years.
4) GST on electric vehicles has been reduced from 12% to 5%; GST on chargers/ charging stations for electric vehicles has been reduced from 18% to 5%.
5) Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) announced that battery-operated vehicles will be given green license plates and be exempted from permit requirements.
6) MoRTH issued a notification advising states to waive road tax on EVs, which in turn will help reduce the initial cost of EVs.
The details of number of e-charging stations currently available for electric vehicles including e-cars across the country, State-wise is at ANNEXURE-II.
ANNEXURE-I
The number of electric vehicles currently being used on the roads of India, State wise as on
14-07-2022
|Sr. No.
|State Name
|Total Electric Vehicle
|Total Non-Electric Vehicle
|Total
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar Island
|162
|1,46,945
|1,47,107
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|20
|2,52,965
|2,52,985
|3
|Assam
|64,766
|46,77,053
|47,41,819
|4
|Bihar
|83,335
|1,04,07,078
|1,04,90,413
|5
|Chandigarh
|2,812
|7,46,881
|7,49,693
|6
|Chhattisgarh
|20,966
|68,36,200
|68,57,166
|7
|Delhi
|1,56,393
|76,85,600
|78,41,993
|8
|Goa
|3,870
|10,71,570
|10,75,440
|9
|Gujarat
|45,272
|2,06,05,484
|2,06,50,756
|10
|Haryana
|37,035
|1,07,78,270
|1,08,15,305
|11
|Himachal Pradesh
|1,175
|19,64,754
|19,65,929
|12
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2,941
|18,69,962
|18,72,903
|13
|Jharkhand
|16,811
|64,86,937
|65,03,748
|14
|Karnataka
|1,20,532
|2,68,70,303
|2,69,90,835
|15
|Kerala
|30,775
|1,57,74,078
|1,58,04,853
|16
|Ladakh
|26
|38,302
|38,328
|17
|Maharashtra
|1,16,646
|3,10,58,990
|3,11,75,636
|18
|Manipur
|586
|4,99,324
|4,99,910
|19
|Meghalaya
|49
|4,59,001
|4,59,050
|20
|Mizoram
|21
|3,15,626
|3,15,647
|21
|Nagaland
|58
|3,39,129
|3,39,187
|22
|Odisha
|23,371
|98,45,073
|98,68,444
|23
|Puducherry
|2,149
|12,13,735
|12,15,884
|24
|Punjab
|14,804
|1,24,63,019
|1,24,77,823
|25
|Rajasthan
|81,338
|1,73,27,388
|1,74,08,726
|26
|Sikkim
|21
|97,189
|97,210
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|82,051
|2,98,42,376
|2,99,24,427
|28
|Tripura
|9,262
|6,50,026
|6,59,288
|29
|UT of DNH and DD
|183
|3,07,671
|3,07,854
|30
|Uttarakhand
|31,008
|33,12,041
|33,43,049
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|3,37,180
|4,00,92,490
|4,04,29,670
|32
|West Bengal
|48,767
|1,41,34,171
|1,41,82,938
|Grand Total
|13,34,385
|27,81,69,631
|27,95,04,016
Note:-
- The details given are for the digitized vehicle records as per centralized Vahan4.
- The complete data of Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Lakshadweep is not available in Vahan4 hence they are not included.
ANNEXURE-II
Under Phase-I of FAME India Scheme – Ministry of Heavy Industries has sanctioned520 EV Charging Stations out of which 479 charging stations have been installed as on 01stJuly, 2022 as follows:
|State/ UT
|Charging Stations
|Highway
|Charging Stations
|Chandigarh
|48
|Delhi -Chandigarh
|24
|Delhi
|94
|Mum-Pune
|17
|Rajasthan
|49
|Delhi- Jaipur- Agra
|31
|Karnataka
|65
|Jaipur-Delhi Highway
|9
|Jharkhand
|30
|Uttar Pradesh
|16
|Goa
|30
|Telangana
|57
|Himachal Pradesh
|9
|Total
|398
|81
Under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme:
Ministry of Heavy Industries has sanctioned 2877 EV Charging Stations in 68 cities across 25 states/UTs. Out of which 50 charging stations have been installed as on 01stJuly, 2022.
|State
|No. of EV chargers sanctioned
|Maharashtra
|317
|Andhra Pradesh
|266
|Tamil Nadu
|281
|Gujarat
|278
|Uttar Pradesh
|207
|Rajasthan
|205
|Karnataka
|172
|Madhya Pradesh
|235
|West Bengal
|141
|Telangana
|138
|Kerala
|211
|Delhi
|72
|Chandigarh
|70
|Haryana
|50
|Meghalaya
|40
|Bihar
|37
|Sikkim
|29
|Jammu & Kashmir
|25
|Chhattisgarh
|25
|Assam
|20
|Odisha
|18
|Uttarakhand
|10
|Puducherry
|10
|Andaman and Nicobar (Port Blair)
|10
|Himachal Pradesh
|10
|Total
|2877
MHI has sanctioned 1576 EV Charging Stations across 9 Expressways & 16 Highways. Details are as specified below:
|Sl. No
|Expressways
|EV Charging Stations Sanctioned
|1
|Mumbai – Pune
|10
|2
|Ahmadabad – Vadodara
|10
|3
|Delhi Agra Yamuna
|20
|4
|Bengaluru Mysore
|14
|5
|Bangaluru-Chennai
|30
|6
|Surat-Mumbai
|30
|7
|Agra-Lucknow
|40
|8
|Eastern Peripheral (A)
|14
|9
|Hyderabad ORR
|16
|Sl. No
|Highways
|EV Charging Stations Sanctioned
|1
|Delhi – Srinagar
|80
|2
|Delhi – Kolkata
|160
|3
|Agra – Nagpur
|80
|4
|Meerut to Gangotri Dham
|44
|5
|Mumbai – Delhi
|124
|6
|Mumbai-Panaji
|60
|7
|Mumbai – Nagpur
|70
|8
|Mumbai – Bengaluru
|100
|9
|Kolkata – Bhubaneswar
|44
|10
|Kolkata – Nagpur
|120
|11
|Kolkata – Gangtok
|76
|12
|Chennai-Bhubaneswar
|120
|13
|Chennai – Trivendram
|74
|14
|Chennai-Ballary
|62
|15
|Chennai – Nagpur
|114
|16
|Mangaldai – Wakro
|64
|1576
State/UT No. of Retail Outlets (Ros) where EV Charging facility is available as on 1.1.2022
|State/UT
|No of RO’s where EV Charging Facility available
|Andhra Pradesh
|65
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4
|Assam
|19
|Bihar
|26
|Chandigarh
|4
|Chhattisgarh
|51
|Delhi
|66
|Goa
|17
|Gujarat
|87
|Haryana
|114
|Himachal Pradesh
|13
|Jharkhand
|22
|J&K
|3
|Karnataka
|100
|Kerala
|39
|Leh
|2
|Madhya Pradesh
|167
|Maharastra
|88
|Manipur
|1
|Meghalaya
|3
|Nagaland
|2
|Odisha
|26
|Pondicherry
|2
|Punjab
|41
|Rajasthan
|174
|Tamil Nadu
|76
|Telangana
|112
|Tripura
|3
|Uttar Pradesh
|128
|Uttarakhand
|10
|West Bengal
|71
|Grand Total
|1536
This information was given by the Minister of State for Heavy Industries Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.