Over 13 lakh Electric Vehicles in use in India; Centre is taking a number of steps to promote use of electric vehicles in India

New Delhi : India has a total of 13, 34, 385 Electric Vehicles and 27,81,69,631 non-Electric Vehicle in use. The e-vahan portal (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways), the detailed list of electric vehicles and total vehicles on roads of India, state/UT-wise is at ANNEXURE-I.

Following steps have been taken by the Government to promote the use of electric vehicles in India including Maharashtra, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Lakshadweep State/UT :

1) The Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme in 2015 with an aim to reduce dependency on fossil fuel and to address issues of vehicular emissions. At present, Phase-II of FAME India Scheme is being implemented for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 01stApril, 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs. 10,000 crores.

2) The Government on 12th May, 2021 approved a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing of Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) in the country in order to bring down prices of battery in the country. Drop in battery price will result in cost reduction of electric vehicles.

3) Electric Vehicles are covered under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Automobile and Auto Components, which was approved on 15th September 2021 with a budgetary outlay of Rs. 25,938 crore for a period of five years.

4) GST on electric vehicles has been reduced from 12% to 5%; GST on chargers/ charging stations for electric vehicles has been reduced from 18% to 5%.

5) Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) announced that battery-operated vehicles will be given green license plates and be exempted from permit requirements.

6) MoRTH issued a notification advising states to waive road tax on EVs, which in turn will help reduce the initial cost of EVs.

The details of number of e-charging stations currently available for electric vehicles including e-cars across the country, State-wise is at ANNEXURE-II.

ANNEXURE-I

The number of electric vehicles currently being used on the roads of India, State wise as on

14-07-2022

Sr. No. State Name Total Electric Vehicle Total Non-Electric Vehicle Total 1 Andaman & Nicobar Island 162 1,46,945 1,47,107 2 Arunachal Pradesh 20 2,52,965 2,52,985 3 Assam 64,766 46,77,053 47,41,819 4 Bihar 83,335 1,04,07,078 1,04,90,413 5 Chandigarh 2,812 7,46,881 7,49,693 6 Chhattisgarh 20,966 68,36,200 68,57,166 7 Delhi 1,56,393 76,85,600 78,41,993 8 Goa 3,870 10,71,570 10,75,440 9 Gujarat 45,272 2,06,05,484 2,06,50,756 10 Haryana 37,035 1,07,78,270 1,08,15,305 11 Himachal Pradesh 1,175 19,64,754 19,65,929 12 Jammu and Kashmir 2,941 18,69,962 18,72,903 13 Jharkhand 16,811 64,86,937 65,03,748 14 Karnataka 1,20,532 2,68,70,303 2,69,90,835 15 Kerala 30,775 1,57,74,078 1,58,04,853 16 Ladakh 26 38,302 38,328 17 Maharashtra 1,16,646 3,10,58,990 3,11,75,636 18 Manipur 586 4,99,324 4,99,910 19 Meghalaya 49 4,59,001 4,59,050 20 Mizoram 21 3,15,626 3,15,647 21 Nagaland 58 3,39,129 3,39,187 22 Odisha 23,371 98,45,073 98,68,444 23 Puducherry 2,149 12,13,735 12,15,884 24 Punjab 14,804 1,24,63,019 1,24,77,823 25 Rajasthan 81,338 1,73,27,388 1,74,08,726 26 Sikkim 21 97,189 97,210 27 Tamil Nadu 82,051 2,98,42,376 2,99,24,427 28 Tripura 9,262 6,50,026 6,59,288 29 UT of DNH and DD 183 3,07,671 3,07,854 30 Uttarakhand 31,008 33,12,041 33,43,049 31 Uttar Pradesh 3,37,180 4,00,92,490 4,04,29,670 32 West Bengal 48,767 1,41,34,171 1,41,82,938 Grand Total 13,34,385 27,81,69,631 27,95,04,016

Note:-

The details given are for the digitized vehicle records as per centralized Vahan4. The complete data of Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Lakshadweep is not available in Vahan4 hence they are not included.

ANNEXURE-II

Under Phase-I of FAME India Scheme – Ministry of Heavy Industries has sanctioned520 EV Charging Stations out of which 479 charging stations have been installed as on 01stJuly, 2022 as follows:

State/ UT Charging Stations Highway Charging Stations Chandigarh 48 Delhi -Chandigarh 24 Delhi 94 Mum-Pune 17 Rajasthan 49 Delhi- Jaipur- Agra 31 Karnataka 65 Jaipur-Delhi Highway 9 Jharkhand 30 Uttar Pradesh 16 Goa 30 Telangana 57 Himachal Pradesh 9 Total 398 81

Under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme:

Ministry of Heavy Industries has sanctioned 2877 EV Charging Stations in 68 cities across 25 states/UTs. Out of which 50 charging stations have been installed as on 01stJuly, 2022.

State No. of EV chargers sanctioned Maharashtra 317 Andhra Pradesh 266 Tamil Nadu 281 Gujarat 278 Uttar Pradesh 207 Rajasthan 205 Karnataka 172 Madhya Pradesh 235 West Bengal 141 Telangana 138 Kerala 211 Delhi 72 Chandigarh 70 Haryana 50 Meghalaya 40 Bihar 37 Sikkim 29 Jammu & Kashmir 25 Chhattisgarh 25 Assam 20 Odisha 18 Uttarakhand 10 Puducherry 10 Andaman and Nicobar (Port Blair) 10 Himachal Pradesh 10 Total 2877

MHI has sanctioned 1576 EV Charging Stations across 9 Expressways & 16 Highways. Details are as specified below:

Sl. No Expressways EV Charging Stations Sanctioned 1 Mumbai – Pune 10 2 Ahmadabad – Vadodara 10 3 Delhi Agra Yamuna 20 4 Bengaluru Mysore 14 5 Bangaluru-Chennai 30 6 Surat-Mumbai 30 7 Agra-Lucknow 40 8 Eastern Peripheral (A) 14 9 Hyderabad ORR 16 Sl. No Highways EV Charging Stations Sanctioned 1 Delhi – Srinagar 80 2 Delhi – Kolkata 160 3 Agra – Nagpur 80 4 Meerut to Gangotri Dham 44 5 Mumbai – Delhi 124 6 Mumbai-Panaji 60 7 Mumbai – Nagpur 70 8 Mumbai – Bengaluru 100 9 Kolkata – Bhubaneswar 44 10 Kolkata – Nagpur 120 11 Kolkata – Gangtok 76 12 Chennai-Bhubaneswar 120 13 Chennai – Trivendram 74 14 Chennai-Ballary 62 15 Chennai – Nagpur 114 16 Mangaldai – Wakro 64 1576

State/UT No. of Retail Outlets (Ros) where EV Charging facility is available as on 1.1.2022

State/UT No of RO’s where EV Charging Facility available Andhra Pradesh 65 Arunachal Pradesh 4 Assam 19 Bihar 26 Chandigarh 4 Chhattisgarh 51 Delhi 66 Goa 17 Gujarat 87 Haryana 114 Himachal Pradesh 13 Jharkhand 22 J&K 3 Karnataka 100 Kerala 39 Leh 2 Madhya Pradesh 167 Maharastra 88 Manipur 1 Meghalaya 3 Nagaland 2 Odisha 26 Pondicherry 2 Punjab 41 Rajasthan 174 Tamil Nadu 76 Telangana 112 Tripura 3 Uttar Pradesh 128 Uttarakhand 10 West Bengal 71 Grand Total 1536

This information was given by the Minister of State for Heavy Industries Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.