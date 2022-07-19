National

Over 13 lakh Electric Vehicles in use in India; Centre is taking a number of steps to promote use of electric vehicles in India

New Delhi : India has a total of 13, 34, 385 Electric Vehicles and 27,81,69,631 non-Electric Vehicle in use. The e-vahan portal (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways), the detailed list of electric vehicles and total vehicles on roads of India, state/UT-wise is at ANNEXURE-I.

Following steps have been taken by the Government to promote the use of electric vehicles in India including Maharashtra, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Lakshadweep State/UT :

1)         The Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme in 2015 with an aim to reduce dependency on fossil fuel and to address issues of vehicular emissions. At present, Phase-II of FAME India Scheme is being implemented for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 01stApril, 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs. 10,000 crores.

2)         The Government on 12th May, 2021 approved a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing of Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) in the country in order to bring down prices of battery in the country. Drop in battery price will result in cost reduction of electric vehicles.

3)         Electric Vehicles are covered under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Automobile and Auto Components, which was approved on 15th September 2021 with a budgetary outlay of Rs. 25,938 crore for a period of five years.

4)         GST on electric vehicles has been reduced from 12% to 5%; GST on chargers/ charging stations for electric vehicles has been reduced from 18% to 5%.

5)         Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) announced that battery-operated vehicles will be given green license plates and be exempted from permit requirements.

6)         MoRTH issued a notification advising states to waive road tax on EVs, which in turn will help reduce the initial cost of EVs.

The details of number of e-charging stations currently available for electric vehicles including e-cars across the country, State-wise is at ANNEXURE-II.

ANNEXURE-I

The number of electric vehicles currently being used on the roads of India, State wise as on

14-07-2022

Sr. No.         State Name        Total Electric Vehicle Total Non-Electric Vehicle Total
1  Andaman & Nicobar Island 162 1,46,945 1,47,107
2  Arunachal Pradesh 20 2,52,965 2,52,985
3  Assam 64,766 46,77,053 47,41,819
4  Bihar 83,335 1,04,07,078 1,04,90,413
5  Chandigarh 2,812 7,46,881 7,49,693
6  Chhattisgarh 20,966 68,36,200 68,57,166
7  Delhi 1,56,393 76,85,600 78,41,993
8  Goa 3,870 10,71,570 10,75,440
9  Gujarat 45,272 2,06,05,484 2,06,50,756
10  Haryana 37,035 1,07,78,270 1,08,15,305
11  Himachal Pradesh 1,175 19,64,754 19,65,929
12  Jammu and Kashmir 2,941 18,69,962 18,72,903
13  Jharkhand 16,811 64,86,937 65,03,748
14  Karnataka 1,20,532 2,68,70,303 2,69,90,835
15  Kerala 30,775 1,57,74,078 1,58,04,853
16  Ladakh 26 38,302 38,328
17  Maharashtra              1,16,646 3,10,58,990 3,11,75,636
18  Manipur 586 4,99,324 4,99,910
19  Meghalaya 49 4,59,001 4,59,050
20  Mizoram 21 3,15,626 3,15,647
21  Nagaland 58 3,39,129 3,39,187
22  Odisha 23,371 98,45,073 98,68,444
23  Puducherry 2,149 12,13,735 12,15,884
24  Punjab 14,804 1,24,63,019 1,24,77,823
25  Rajasthan 81,338 1,73,27,388 1,74,08,726
26  Sikkim 21 97,189 97,210
27  Tamil Nadu 82,051 2,98,42,376 2,99,24,427
28  Tripura 9,262 6,50,026 6,59,288
29  UT of DNH and DD         183 3,07,671 3,07,854
30  Uttarakhand 31,008 33,12,041 33,43,049
31  Uttar Pradesh 3,37,180 4,00,92,490 4,04,29,670
32  West Bengal 48,767 1,41,34,171 1,41,82,938
Grand Total 13,34,385 27,81,69,631 27,95,04,016

Note:-

  1. The details given are for the digitized vehicle records as per centralized Vahan4.
  2. The complete data of Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Lakshadweep is not available in Vahan4 hence they are not included.

ANNEXURE-II

Under Phase-I of FAME India Scheme – Ministry of Heavy Industries has sanctioned520 EV Charging Stations out of which 479 charging stations have been installed as on 01stJuly, 2022 as follows:

State/ UT Charging Stations Highway Charging Stations
Chandigarh 48 Delhi -Chandigarh 24
Delhi 94 Mum-Pune 17
Rajasthan 49 Delhi- Jaipur- Agra 31
Karnataka 65 Jaipur-Delhi Highway 9
Jharkhand 30    
Uttar Pradesh 16    
Goa 30    
Telangana 57    
Himachal Pradesh 9    
Total 398   81

  Under Phase-II of FAME India Scheme:

Ministry of Heavy Industries has sanctioned 2877 EV Charging Stations in 68 cities across 25 states/UTs. Out of which 50 charging stations have been installed as on 01stJuly, 2022.

State No. of EV chargers sanctioned
Maharashtra 317
Andhra Pradesh 266
Tamil Nadu 281
Gujarat 278
Uttar Pradesh 207
Rajasthan 205
Karnataka 172
Madhya Pradesh 235
West Bengal 141
Telangana 138
Kerala 211
Delhi 72
Chandigarh 70
Haryana 50
Meghalaya 40
Bihar 37
Sikkim 29
Jammu & Kashmir 25
Chhattisgarh 25
Assam 20
Odisha 18
Uttarakhand 10
Puducherry 10
Andaman and Nicobar (Port Blair) 10
Himachal Pradesh 10
Total 2877

MHI has sanctioned 1576 EV Charging Stations across 9 Expressways & 16 Highways. Details are as specified below:

Sl. No Expressways EV Charging Stations Sanctioned
1 Mumbai – Pune 10
2 Ahmadabad – Vadodara 10
3 Delhi Agra Yamuna 20
4 Bengaluru Mysore 14
5 Bangaluru-Chennai 30
6 Surat-Mumbai 30
7 Agra-Lucknow 40
8 Eastern Peripheral (A) 14
9 Hyderabad ORR 16
Sl. No Highways EV Charging Stations Sanctioned
1 Delhi – Srinagar 80
2 Delhi – Kolkata 160
3 Agra – Nagpur 80
4 Meerut to Gangotri Dham 44
5 Mumbai – Delhi 124
6 Mumbai-Panaji 60
7 Mumbai – Nagpur 70
8 Mumbai – Bengaluru 100
9 Kolkata – Bhubaneswar 44
10 Kolkata – Nagpur 120
11 Kolkata – Gangtok 76
12 Chennai-Bhubaneswar 120
13 Chennai – Trivendram 74
14 Chennai-Ballary 62
15 Chennai – Nagpur 114
16 Mangaldai – Wakro 64
1576

 State/UT No. of Retail Outlets (Ros) where EV Charging facility is available as on 1.1.2022

State/UT No of RO’s where EV Charging Facility available
Andhra Pradesh 65
Arunachal Pradesh 4
Assam 19
Bihar 26
Chandigarh 4
Chhattisgarh 51
Delhi 66
Goa 17
Gujarat 87
Haryana 114
Himachal Pradesh 13
Jharkhand 22
            J&K 3
Karnataka 100
Kerala 39
Leh 2
 Madhya Pradesh 167
Maharastra 88
Manipur 1
Meghalaya 3
Nagaland 2
Odisha 26
Pondicherry 2
Punjab 41
Rajasthan 174
Tamil Nadu 76
Telangana 112
Tripura 3
Uttar Pradesh 128
Uttarakhand 10
West Bengal 71
Grand Total 1536

This information was given by the Minister of State for Heavy Industries Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar   in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

