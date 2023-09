The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has remarked that the magnificent Nataraja statue at Bharat Mandapam brings to life aspects of India’s rich history and culture.

Sharing a post on X by Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, the Prime Minister said:

“The magnificent Nataraja statue at Bharat Mandapam brings to life aspects of our rich history and culture. As the world gathers for the G20 summit, it will stand as a testament to India’s age-old artistry and traditions.”