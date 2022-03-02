MyGov announces the Winner for the ‘Vaccine Century Rap Contest’

New Delhi : Since the dawn of the pandemic, India has shown its commitment to protect its citizens by taking on this arduous and formidable task involving enormous resources, unstinted support of the States/UTs, untiring efforts of Health Care Workers, Front Line Workers and proactive participation of all stakeholders.

Thus, on 21st November, 2021, India achieved the 100-crore vaccination mark, strengthening its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury,” Hon’ble Prime Minister tweeted.

To celebrate the same, MyGov- the citizens’ engagement platform of the government invited rap songs from citizens. The entries that came consisted of lyrics and music along with the participants giving their voice to the composition.

A total of 368 entries were received on MyGov platform. The winner of the contest is:

User ID Name

124815641 Mr. Vineeth

Mr. Vineeth has received a cash prize of Rs 20,000/-. The YouTube link of the RAP song is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LY0y3KQwhoY .

The enthusiastic participation showcased the commitment India holds to defeat the pandemic.