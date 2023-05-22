Muscle & Strength India enters Odisha market with store launch in Paradeepgarh, Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur : Muscle & Strength India, one of the country’s leading retailers of fitness supplements & nutritional products has launched its store in Jagatsinghpur, Odisha. Renowned Fitness Model and Influencer Mohmmad Iqbal inaugurated the store located at Paradeepgarh, Jagatsinghpur district in Odisha. Muscle & Strength India is looking to expand aggressively in Eastern India through franchisee routes as it seeks to deepen its presence in India’s growing nutritional supplement space. The brand plans to further strengthen its on-ground presence in the eastern region by adding 10 more stores in the next 1 year.

Muscle & Strength India has been on an aggressive market expansion mode in the recent past and has since ventured into states of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Tamil Nadu etc. The company currently has 25 stores spread across multiple cities and has the widest range with over 1000 fitness supplements and nutrition products from 42+ brands. These products are used for athletic performance, fitness and overall wellness. As part of the expansion plan, Muscle & Strength India will also partner with various gyms across the country, while introducing more products in the near future.

“It has been our top priority to widen our network and deepen our penetration pan India. We are delighted to enter the Odisha market and we will also continue to expand our footprint in newer cities in Eastern India in coming months. Our new stores are also a testament to our unwavering commitment of providing genuine and economically priced supplements which has increased consumers’ trust in our brand. Apart from metros, we are also witnessing demand in the tier 2 & tier 3 cities where availability of latest, genuine and economically priced supplements is still a challenge,” said Mr. Praveen Chirania, Founder, Muscle and Strength India.

“I am happy to be here in Odisha and advocate healthy ways to be fit and use genuine health supplements. We are witnessing a paradigm shift in consumer mindset to adopt self-care with a focus on holistic wellbeing and strengthening immunity, which is further strengthening the market of dietary supplements. Maintaining good health and being fit is a modern-day need among all generations today. However, it is important to make the distinction between genuine and fake supplements and hence one should buy them from genuine dealers of reputed brands.” said Mohmmad Iqbal, Renowned Fitness Model and Influencer.

“We are happy to join hands with Muscle & Strength India who has become one of the fastest growing retail chains in the health supplement market in India. In a short span of time, Muscle & Strength India has already made its mark with its authentic and genuine products. Our ideal target audience are those who are interested in fitness and sports nutrition, gym-goers, sports enthusiasts, health gurus, health-conscious individuals, etc.” said Rakesh Kumar Nath, Store Owner, Muscle and Strength India.

Founded in 2018 by Praveen Chirania, Muscle & Strength India is a leading brand in the supplements space today endorsed by celebrities and athletes like Mika Singh, Shreyas Talpade, and Tarun Gill amongst others. The company offers a comprehensive range of genuine high-quality fitness supplements and nutritional products across categories such as proteins, vitamins, minerals and herbal supplements etc manufactured by international fitness brands under a single roof.

Committed to providing world class fitness supplements & nutritional products, Muscle and Strength India is creating a niche for itself by creating a mark as one of India’s leading health supplement brands, providing high-quality, authentic products to fulfill the demands of new age customers. Muscle & Strength India aims to expand in the near future and further launch products in various variants, focusing on different health and wellness categories and segments.