Bhubaneswar: Motor vehicle revenue has picked up during the month of June 2020, with collection of 96 crores against 112.7 Crores collected in June 2019. The revenue decreased by 14.8 percent in real terms. This is quite encouraging considering the fact that several par. the state are either in lock down or shut down almost through out the quarter.

159.8 Crores has been collected in the quarter April to June 2020 against collection of 384 Crores April June 2019. There . 58 percent fall in revenue collection for the quarter.

The revenue collection was 28.66 crores . April against 166.2 Crores collected . Aril 2019, thereby decreased over 83 percent. The revenue collection was 35 crores . May ga.st 105 Crores collected . Aril 2019, thereby decreased over 67 percent

Vehicle sale has picked up . June with sale of 43 thousand vehicles despite lock down . the state due to COVID Pandemic. About 29 thousand vehicles have been sold till 20th July 2020. During the month of May, 15 thousand vehicles were sold and Daily 2599 vehicles were sold. April. Due to lockdown from 22nd March, the sale had gone down. On average about 60 thousand vehicles are sold . a month during normal time. In 2019, . the months of April, May, June, 66, 64 thousands vehicle were sold respectively.

There. loss of revenue from grant of services as the test is not conducted. The Government has exempted the buses from pa.g the taxes for the first quarter. The enforcement revenue also went down as the 12TO staff remained busy in organising transport to the migran., operating the border check pos. and assisting administration to enforce lockdown/shut down.

