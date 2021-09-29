More than 54.13 Lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours

New Delhi : With the administration of 54,13,332 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 87.66 Cr (87,66,63,490) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 85,33,076 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figureas per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs

1st Dose

1,03,72,249

2nd Dose

88,66,949

FLWs

1st Dose

1,83,50,759

2nd Dose

1,49,20,275

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

35,52,19,972

2nd Dose

7,89,51,672

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

15,82,40,987

2nd Dose

7,55,11,327

Over 60 years

1st Dose

10,06,79,594

2nd Dose

5,55,49,706

Total

87,66,63,490

The recovery of 28,178 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,29,86,180.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.83%. Recovery Rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 94 consecutive days now.

India reports less than 20,000 daily new cases for the second successive day. 18,870 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently 2,82,520, which is the lowest in 194 days.Active cases presently constitute 0.84% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

15,04,713tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 56.74 Cr (56,74,50,185) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.82% remains less than 3% for the last 96 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be1.25%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below3% for last 30 days and below 5% for 113 consecutive days now.