More than 3.17 Cr beneficiaries of age group 18-44 Vaccinated so far

New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached close to 23.88 Cr (23,88,40,635) as per the 7 pm provisional report today.

13,32,471 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 76,723 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine today. Cumulatively, 3,17,37,869 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 3,16,134 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

S.No. State 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1 A & N Islands 11,989 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 85,356 477 3 Arunachal Pradesh 63,836 0 4 Assam 6,89,429 2,191 5 Bihar 20,48,687 27 6 Chandigarh 74,397 0 7 Chhattisgarh 8,30,188 5 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 52,681 0 9 Daman & Diu 64,156 0 10 Delhi 12,11,212 38,354 11 Goa 75,908 1,066 12 Gujarat 28,45,369 2,150 13 Haryana 13,13,349 4,148 14 Himachal Pradesh 1,05,649 0 15 Jammu & Kashmir 2,87,959 20,422 16 Jharkhand 8,08,484 170 17 Karnataka 23,10,046 4,358 18 Kerala 7,89,516 363 19 Ladakh 49,816 0 20 Lakshadweep 10,549 0 21 Madhya Pradesh 35,60,983 26,333 22 Maharashtra 18,96,668 88,405 23 Manipur 66,150 0 24 Meghalaya 42,574 0 25 Mizoram 27,704 0 26 Nagaland 52,381 0 27 Odisha 9,19,894 25,818 28 Puducherry 42,005 0 29 Punjab 4,42,945 1,315 30 Rajasthan 19,67,117 692 31 Sikkim 11,372 0 32 Tamil Nadu 19,50,574 3,836 33 Telangana 9,74,693 806 34 Tripura 59,476 0 35 Uttar Pradesh 35,00,346 92,525 36 Uttarakhand 3,75,600 0 37 West Bengal 21,18,811 2,673 Total 3,17,37,869 3,16,134

The total of 23,88,40,635 include 99,95,552 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 68,91,662 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,63,80,521 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 87,26,071 FLWs (2nd dose), 3,17,37,869 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose) and 3,16,134 for 18-44 years of age group (2nd dose). 7,25,46,765 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 1,15,34,478 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 6,12,75,505 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,94,36,078 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

HCWs 1st Dose 99,95,552 2nd Dose 68,91,662 FLWs 1st Dose 1,63,80,521 2nd Dose 87,26,071 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 3,17,37,869 2nd Dose 3,16,134 Age Group 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 7,25,46,765 2nd Dose 1,15,34,478 Over 60 years 1st Dose 6,12,75,505 2nd Dose 1,94,36,078 Total 23,88,40,635

As on Day-144 of the vaccination drive (8th June, 2021), total 25,58,652 vaccine doses were given. 22,67,842 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,90,810 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date: 8th June, 2021 (144th Day)

HCWs 1stDose 11,940 2ndDose 12,006 FLWs 1stDose 70,968 2nd Dose 24,302 18-44 years 1st Dose 13,32,471 2nd Dose 76,723 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 6,06,106 2nd Dose 88,569 Over 60 years 1st Dose 2,46,357 2nd Dose 89,210 Total Achievement 1st Dose 22,67,842 2nd Dose 2,90,810

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.