More than 3.17 Cr beneficiaries of age group 18-44 Vaccinated so far

New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached close to 23.88 Cr (23,88,40,635) as per the 7 pm provisional report today.
13,32,471 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 76,723 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine today. Cumulatively, 3,17,37,869 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 3,16,134 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.
The table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.
|S.No.
|State
|1st Dose
|2nd Dose
|1
|A & N Islands
|11,989
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|85,356
|477
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|63,836
|0
|4
|Assam
|6,89,429
|2,191
|5
|Bihar
|20,48,687
|27
|6
|Chandigarh
|74,397
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|8,30,188
|5
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|52,681
|0
|9
|Daman & Diu
|64,156
|0
|10
|Delhi
|12,11,212
|38,354
|11
|Goa
|75,908
|1,066
|12
|Gujarat
|28,45,369
|2,150
|13
|Haryana
|13,13,349
|4,148
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|1,05,649
|0
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|2,87,959
|20,422
|16
|Jharkhand
|8,08,484
|170
|17
|Karnataka
|23,10,046
|4,358
|18
|Kerala
|7,89,516
|363
|19
|Ladakh
|49,816
|0
|20
|Lakshadweep
|10,549
|0
|21
|Madhya Pradesh
|35,60,983
|26,333
|22
|Maharashtra
|18,96,668
|88,405
|23
|Manipur
|66,150
|0
|24
|Meghalaya
|42,574
|0
|25
|Mizoram
|27,704
|0
|26
|Nagaland
|52,381
|0
|27
|Odisha
|9,19,894
|25,818
|28
|Puducherry
|42,005
|0
|29
|Punjab
|4,42,945
|1,315
|30
|Rajasthan
|19,67,117
|692
|31
|Sikkim
|11,372
|0
|32
|Tamil Nadu
|19,50,574
|3,836
|33
|Telangana
|9,74,693
|806
|34
|Tripura
|59,476
|0
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|35,00,346
|92,525
|36
|Uttarakhand
|3,75,600
|0
|37
|West Bengal
|21,18,811
|2,673
|Total
|3,17,37,869
|3,16,134
The total of 23,88,40,635 include 99,95,552 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 68,91,662 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,63,80,521 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 87,26,071 FLWs (2nd dose), 3,17,37,869 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose) and 3,16,134 for 18-44 years of age group (2nd dose). 7,25,46,765 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 1,15,34,478 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 6,12,75,505 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,94,36,078 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).
|HCWs
|1st Dose
|99,95,552
|2nd Dose
|68,91,662
|FLWs
|1st Dose
|1,63,80,521
|2nd Dose
|87,26,071
|Age Group 18-44 years
|1st Dose
|3,17,37,869
|2nd Dose
|3,16,134
|Age Group 45 to 60 years
|1st Dose
|7,25,46,765
|2nd Dose
|1,15,34,478
|Over 60 years
|1st Dose
|6,12,75,505
|2nd Dose
|1,94,36,078
|Total
|23,88,40,635
As on Day-144 of the vaccination drive (8th June, 2021), total 25,58,652 vaccine doses were given. 22,67,842 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,90,810 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 P.M. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.
Date: 8th June, 2021 (144th Day)
|HCWs
|1stDose
|11,940
|2ndDose
|12,006
|FLWs
|1stDose
|70,968
|2nd Dose
|24,302
|18-44 years
|1st Dose
|13,32,471
|2nd Dose
|76,723
|45 to 60 years
|1st Dose
|6,06,106
|2nd Dose
|88,569
|Over 60 years
|1st Dose
|2,46,357
|2nd Dose
|89,210
|Total Achievement
|1st Dose
|22,67,842
|2nd Dose
|2,90,810
The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.