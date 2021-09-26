MoHUA to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav from 27th September to 3rd October, 2021

New Delhi : To celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and its glorious history, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is organizing special events and programmes throughout India from 27th September to 3rd October, 2021, as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. The highlight of the week will be launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission -Urban 2.0 and AMRUT- 2.0 by Hon’ble Prime Minister on 1st October, 2021.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav ([email protected]) is a series of events, being organised to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence. The Mahotsav will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Swachh Bharat Mission -Urban 2.0 on 1st October, 2021. To celebrate the 7 years of Swachh Bharat Mission -Urban (SBM-U) , the Ministry is organising “Swachhata Se Sampannata—Celebrating 7 years of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban” Programme on 27th September, 2021 where ‘Swachhata App 2.0’ and ‘Swachh Survekshan 2022’ will be launched. On the same day, ‘Kachra Alag Karo Amrit Diwas’ will be observed during which all over India, Door to door campaign by groups of Swachhagrahis for source segregation by Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in wards/Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will be undertaken. Felicitation of best performing Resident Welfare Associations, Slum Development Authorities, & others will also be done on the day. Sarvjanik Sauchalaya Safai Jan Bhagidari Amrit Utsav will be celebrated during 28th -29th September 2021 under which Community and Public Toilets cleanliness feedback by citizens will be taken. Safaimitra Samman Amrit Samaroh will also be organized on 2nd and 3rd October where a virtual interaction and loan disbursement to Safaimitras will be held and digital displays for sensitizing the citizens will be there. Felicitation of waste processing entrepreneurs, and Waste to Art Exhibitions/Display of ‘Bartan Bhandars’ are being also organized.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch AMRUT 2.0 on 1st October,2021. Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) is the first focused national water Mission and was first launched on 25th June, 2015 in 500 cities covering 60% of the urban population. All cities having population above 1 lakh are covered under Mission. Providing piped water supply and sewerage & septage management is the major focus of the Mission. Storm water drainage, non-motorized urban transport and green spaces & parks are other components of Mission.

The Ministry has chalked out various events on Housing For All (HFA) during the week like Awas Par Samvaad: Workshops by Banks/Educational Institutes on wide ranging theme of Housing in Urban Landscape. Visit of 75 Technograhis will be undertaken at each Light House project (LHP) site. Fruit and medicinal plants may be planted by PMAY(U) beneficiaries all over India. Panel discussions on Transformation of Rental Housing through Model Tenancy Act (MTA) are being arranged throughout the nation during the iconic week. The Ministry will launch ‘Labharthiyon se rubaroon’: Virtual inspection of Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) Houses across the states by GoI and State Govt officials all over the country. At an event in the Ministry ‘Mai bhi Atmanirbhar’ a short film on PMAY (U) women beneficiaries as achievers will be released.

The Event on Tactical Urbanism Projects (22 Cities x 75 hours each) will be conducted. It will close with public events to celebrate the public place and various kinds of freedom it brings – live music performance, street foods, street level games/sports, storytelling, movie screenings, community bonds building exercises, etc. Apart from this, other events like Theme [email protected] Technology will be shown via 75 Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCCs) enabling the cities. These ICCCs are enabling the cities and are adding freedom in the lives of citizens: Freedom from Waste; Freedom from Traffic; Freedom from Crime; Freedom from Water-scarcity; Freedom from Queues; Freedom from Green House Gases (GHGs); Freedom from Pollution; Freedom from Disease; and Freedom from Inefficiency

Under National Urban Livelihood Mission, Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Module and online transfer of Revolving Fund (RF) to Area Level Federations (ALF) though PAiSA Portal will be launched. SVANidhi se Samridhi camps will be organized.

In the Urban Transport sector, following events are proposed to be held during the iconic week all over the country:

Depiction of major events of Indian Independence through photos and brief information display at EVENT CORNERS located at important stations across the operational metro network.

Screening of AKAM theme logo along with Trivia on 75 years of Independence including achievements on Metro rail sector on LED screens installed at major stations.

Screening of similar content inside trains where LED screens are available.

Developing a set of around five 75 year AKAM logo in an artistic manner where people can also take selfies. These will be placed at Metro HQ, and moved at various stations/sites.

The vacant Ad panels inside stations and trains will also be used to propagate the AKAM messaging for wider public awareness.

Tree Plantation at worksites/Depots.

Audio/ video messages on Freedom Fighters.

Display of heritage monuments on the columns of operational stations.

Promotion of Non-motorised Transportation- Cyclothon/Marathon.

Awareness program for school children.

The CPWD will organize Webinars on ‘New building materials and technologies’, ‘Technology in field of hospital construction and equipment’ and on ‘Future of CPWD with ERP’ during this week. It will also undertake Plantation and sanitation drives in 75 residential colonies maintained by it on 2nd October, 21. RWA consultations will be held in 75 residential colonies maintained by CPWD. Organizing health check-up camps for contract workers for 75 projects of CPWD.