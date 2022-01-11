MoHUA organizing 30 events in celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

New Delhi : Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India is organizing a series of 30 events under the clarion call of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) by Hon’ble Prime Minister to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations were inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in March 2021 which marked a 75-week countdown to the 75th Anniversary of our independence in August, 2022 and will continue a year thereafter until August, 2023.

A formal release of an illustrated brochure themed ‘Smart Cities, Smart Urbanization’ was done at a media event held by Shri Hardeep S Puri, Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, virtually today.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Puri said that it is befitting that the entire country has come together to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in this historic 75th year of India’s independence. He said that at the time of independence, only 17% of Indians lived in urban areas, while today the percentage has more than doubled. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is committed to lead from the front in making comprehensive contribution to the ever-evolving field of urban development. He said that the Ministry’s people-centric strategy covering three important dimensions of urban life- Liveability, Economic-ability and Sustainability, is embodied in all its flagship programmes. Shri Puri said that the Government is committed to provide first-grade living spaces to its citizens, and the contribution of its programmes is therefore all the more credible

The Minister said that MoHUA’s AKAM initiatives, covering the ‘whole of Government’ approach, are built around large-scale people’s participation. They highlight not only the country’s rich cultural heritage but also its future aspirations and spirit of innovation. He said that the events, already underway, are witnessing overwhelming response from citizens, public representatives, community organizations, industry, academia and startups, among others.

The brochure (https://smartnet.niua.org/azadi-ka-amrit-mahotsav) contains summaries of each of the 30 iconic and impactful events that are being conducted by MoHUA across Indian cities from 1st January to 31st January, 2022. (list of events at Annexure 1)

The events will culminate in a grand finale of ‘Smart Cities, Smart Urbanization’ conference, wherein 6 main events will be organized in Surat tentatively on the 4th and 5th of February, 2022. The dates are tentative, considering the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country. The brochure provides the focus area of each activity to motivate readers to join in and celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with MoHUA. (Brochure placed at Annexure 2)

The celebrations reflect five themes of AKAM vis. – Freedom Struggle, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected] The events, started from 1st January 2022, are witnessing overwhelming response from citizens, public representatives, community organizations, industry, academia, knowledge partners and startups among others. More than 3 lakh Indian citizens are expected to participate in MoHUA’s AKAM celebrations.

Given the current pandemic conditions, MoHUA has decided to conduct the events in a hybrid model, emphasizing digital participation. 4 events which have already started – GIS Hackathon, Smart cities and Academia towards Action & Research (SAAR) or collaboration with academia institutions for documenting best practices in urban innovations, climate change awareness campaign, and Freedom to Walk & Cycle, have already seen tremendous participation.

GIS Hackathon-Urban Geospatial Data Stories Challenge-2022 observed 900+ people participation, while Freedom 2 Walk & Cycle Campaign 2.0 had 15000+ people participating in the campaign. Under SAAR event, on 6th January, 2022, an online meeting was conducted between 15 colleges/universities, 47 cities, NIUA and MoHUA to initiate the program for documenting 75 impactful projects that have been implemented under Smart Cities. Moreover, the Climate awareness campaign that launched on 27th December, 2021 aims to reach out to 1 lakh citizens in 100 smart cities.

“In this historic 75th year of India’s independence, it is fitting that the entire country has come together to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with great fervour. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is making a vital contribution to this endeavour by commemorating the impactful action and transformative achievements in urban development. The various events organised reflect India’s collective vision to enhance ease of living in order to make vibrant and inclusive urban areas.”

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs

“MoHUA’s Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations reflect the infrastructural, behavioral and digital transformation taking place in India’s cities that will doubtlessly support citizens in urban India achieve better quality of life, and long-term prosperity.”

Shri Manoj Joshi

Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

