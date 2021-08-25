Modi Government has taken many important steps from time to time for the prosperity and empowerment of farmers

New Delhi : The Union Home Minister Amit Shah has thanked the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the decision taken by the Cabinet for increasing the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane farmers. In a series of tweets, Shri Amit Shah said that the Modi Government has taken many important steps from time to time for the prosperity and welfare of farmers. Reiterating the same resolve, today the Cabinet has decided to raise the highest ever FRP price of sugarcane to ₹290 per quintal for sugarcane farmers. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for this decision.

The Union Home Minister said that this decision taken in the direction of Smooth Farming-Self-reliant Farmer will increase the export of sugar and production of ethanol, which will increase the income of sugarcane growers. This welfare decision of the Modi Government will provide unprecedented benefits to 5 crore sugarcane farmer families of the country and 5 lakh workers associated with it.

The FRP has been determined on the basis of the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) and after consultation with State Governments and other stake-holders. The FRP approved shall be applicable for purchase of sugarcane from farmers in the sugar season 2021-22 (starting w.e.f. 1st October, 2021) by sugar mills. The sugar sector is an important agro-based sector that impacts the livelihood of about 5 crore sugarcane farmers and their dependents and around 5 lakh workers directly employed in sugar mills, apart from those employed in various ancillary activities including farm labour and transportation.