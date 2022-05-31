MoD organises second countdown programme of International Yoga Day 2022

New Delhi : Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar led the countdown programme of International Day of Yoga 2022 organised by Ministry of Defence (MoD) in New Delhi on May 31, 2022. Secretary (Ex-Servicemen Welfare) Shri B Anand, Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Financial Advisor (Defence Services) Shri Sanjiv Mittal and other senior officials of MoD also attended the event. The event witnessed a presentation by the experts from Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga on the role of Yoga in countering stress.

Addressing the gathering, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar underlined the importance of Yoga in day-to-day life and said that the practice bolsters physical and mental health by providing harmony between the body & the mind. He said, through the International Day of Yoga, India has reclaimed the legacy of this traditional practice.

This was the second countdown programme of International Day of Yoga 2022 organised by MoD. The first such programme was held on May 19, 2022, graced by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh. He had called upon people to practice Yoga regularly for a happy and balanced life.