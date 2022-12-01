MoD organises interaction with Indian defence industry on reservation for Ex-Agniveers in corporate jobs

New Delhi : An interaction session was organised by Ministry of Defence on November 30, 2022 with the Indian Defence Industry under the aegis of Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers to seek opportunities for gainful employment of Ex-Agniveers under the Corporate Recruitment Plan of the companies. The session was chaired by Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane. Senior executives from major Indian defence industry houses including L&T, Adani Defence Ltd, Tata Advanced System Ltd, Ashok Leyland and others participated in the discussion.

The Defence Secretary highlighted the endeavour of the Government to gainfully utilise the expertise of the Agniveers after their stint with Armed Forces with an objective to employ highly dedicated and disciplined youth in various sectors engaged in nation building. The skills gained by the Agniveers during their engagement with Armed Forces will help build a highly competent and professional work force which will be readily available for fruitful and productive engagement by the industry.

The senior executives of the companies conveyed their unstinted support and commitment in the endeavour and expressed their eagerness to deploy the Ex-Agniveers once the first batch completes its term with the Armed Forces. They assured that suitable provisions shall be made in their recruitment policies for reservations for Agniveers based on the available skill sets. Certain suggestions were also considered regarding bridging the skills learnt by Agniveers with the requirements of the industry.

The Defence Secretary, while acknowledging the encouraging response from the participants, urged the Indian defence manufacturers to act on their commitment and make policy announcements under the Corporate Recruitment plans at the earliest.