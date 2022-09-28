Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports extends last date for National Sports Awards 2022

New Delhi : Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports invited applications for National Sports Awards viz. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards, Arjuna Award, Droncharya Award, Dhyan Chand Award, Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Purskar (RKPP) and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy for the year 2022 on 27th August, 2022. The notifications were uploaded on the Ministry’s website www.yas.nic.in.

The last date for receipt of applications has been extended from 27th September, 2022 to 1st October 2022 (Saturday). The applications from the eligible sportspersons / coaches / entities / universities are invited for the award. They are required to self apply online at dedicated Portal dbtyas-sports.gov.in. Indian Olympics Association / Sports Authority of India / recognized National Sports Federations/ Sports Promotion Boards / State and UTs Governments etc. are also intimated accordingly. Nominations received after 1st October, 2022 (Saturday) will not be considered.