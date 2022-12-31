Ministry of Tribal Affairs : Substantial increase of 12.32% in the Budget Outlay of Rs. 8451 Cr for the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for 2022-23

New Delhi : Scheduled Tribes (ST) constitute approximately 8.6% of population of India numbering around 10.4 crores. There are over 730 Scheduled Tribes notified under Article 342 of the Constitution of India. In keeping with the vision of Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas,’ the Government of India has focused on development of tribes and conservation of their heritage and culture as a priority.

Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA), in line with this vision and its enduring commitment for welfare of tribals, geared itself to ensure sectoral development through enhanced allocation of financial resources, convergence of efforts, re-engineering of planning and implementation mechanism of the Ministry.

Major highlights of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs during 2022 are as follows:

Substantial increase of 12.32% in the Budget Outlay of Rs. 8451 cr for the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for 2022-23

The Budget Outlay for the Financial Year 2022-2023 has earmarked an enhanced Total Budget Outlay of Rs. 8451.92 Crores for the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as against Outlay for 2021-2022 of Rs. 7524.87 Crores, thus leading to an increase of 12.32%.

An amount of Rs. 87,584 Cr has been allocated as Scheduled Tribe Component as against an amount of Rs. 78,256 Cr in the previous year. 41 Central Ministries are required to allocate this amount for the welfare of STs and development of tribal areas.

Ministry of Tribal Affairs disbursed scholarships to 26.37 lakh tribal students through DBT from 1 st April 2022 to 31 st Dec 2022

The ministry of tribal affairs disbursed an amount of Rs 2149.70 crore to 2637669 students under various scholarship schemes namely Pre-Matric Scholarship for ST students, Post Matric Scholarship for ST students, National Fellowship Scheme for Higher Education for ST students, National Scholarship Scheme for Higher Education for ST students (Top Class), National Overseas Scholarship for ST students for studying abroad from 1st April 2022 to 31st Dec 2022.

(Scholarship wise details are attached in Annexure 1)

President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu leads the celebrations of JanJatiya Gaurav Divas 2022

President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, led the celebrations of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas November this year. On Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on 15th November, the President visited Ulihatu village (the birth place of Bhagwan Birsa Munda) in Khunti district of Jharkhand, and paid floral tributes there.

Various events and programmes were planned from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh including in villages and remote areas. Several programmes such as organization of marches of youth and performances by tribal artists across states in State capitals; cultural programmes; organization of Seminars/Workshops; essay, songs, dance, sport, and painting competitions, Swachhta campaign were also organised across the country in coordination with State Governments and State Tribal Research Institutes.

Vice President and Chairman Rajya Sabha Sh. Jagdeep Dhankar paid floral tributes on JanJatiya Gaurav Divas 2022

Vice President & Chairman Rajya Sabha, Sh. Jagdeep Dhankhar along with other Parliamentarians and officials of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and others paid floral tributes to the legendary tribal freedom fighter, Bhagwan Birsa Munda, at Parliament House premises on 15th November 2022, JanJatiya Gaurav Divas.

National Education Society for Tribal Students organises a host of events

EMRS Foundation Laying and Inauguration Ceremony

Foundation Stone for 20 EMRSs was laid by Central and State level dignitaries in the year 2022-23. These schools are being set up in 14 districts of 6 States. Out of the 20 schools, 11 are in Nagaland, 5 in Odisha and 1 each in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Manipur. These schools are situated in the remotest hilly and forest areas of the country. (List is at Annexure 2)

President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu laying Foundation Stone for 10 EMRSs in Nagaland

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Sh. Arjun Munda, lays foundation stone for EMRS Surguna, Maharashtra

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative of the Government of India is to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements, 12 EMRSs have been inaugurated by Central and State level dignitaries in the year 2022-23. Out of the 12 schools inaugurated, 4 schools were inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh, 2 each were inaugurated in Arunachal Pradesh and Kerala, and 1 each in Gujarat, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. (List is at Annexure 3)

Cultural Meet 2022

National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) organised the EMRS National Cultural Fest from 31st October to 2nd November 2022 in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta, Hon’ble Minister of State for Tribal Affairs was the Chief Guest, on the momentous occasion.

EMRS Sports Meet 2022

The 3rd Edition of the EMRS Sports Meet 2022 was held from 17th– 22nd December 2022. The event was officially opened by the Chief Guest, Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta, MoS Tribal Affairs. Exuding the spirit of KHELO INDIA, EMRS National Sports Meets inculcate a strong spirit of participation in sports amongst students that will go a long way in showcasing the tremendous potential in sports that tribal students naturally possess and are adept at.

National Award to EMRS Teacher

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, bestowed the National Teachers Award- 2022 on Sh. Sidharth Yonzone, an able and outstanding principal of Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) Gangyep, Sikkim at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Sh. Sidharth Yonzone has demonstrated his commitment and diligence towards his profession, by way of making remarkable contributions to elevate the status of EMRS Gangyep and has taken the school to newer heights. He is the third teacher of an EMRS school to receive the prestigious award, the other two being Shri Pramod Kumar Shukla, Lecturer, Eklavya Model Residential School, Karpawand, Karpawand, Bakawand, Bastar, Chhattisgarh 2021, and Smt. Sudha Painuli, Vice Principal, Eklavya Model Residential School, Jogla, Kalsi, Dehradun, Uttarakhand in 2020.

Modification in the list of SCs/STs for inclusion of certain communities in the list of STs in the states of Jharkhand, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Notifications regarding Scheduling of Communities

S. No. Name of order Date of Notification Name of States / UTs for which applicable (As amended) Communities included 1. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Act, 2022 (No. 8 of 2022) 8.4.2022 Jharkhand Omitting Bhogta listed at Sl.No.3 in the list of Scheduled Castes. Inclusion of Puran as new entry in the list of Scheduled Tribes; and Inclusion of Bhogta, Deshwari, Ganjhu, Dautalbandi (Dwalbandi), Patbandi, Raut, Maajhia, Khairi (Kheri) as synonyms to Kharwar, entry at S.N. 16 in the list of STs. Inclusion of Tamaria/Tamadia as synonym to ‘Munda’ at S.No. 24 in the list of Scheduled Tribes. 2. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Act, 2022 (No. 9 of 2022) 18.4.2022 Tripura Darlong’ as sub-tribe of ‘Kuki’ in entry 9 in the list of Scheduled Tribes of the State of Tripura 3. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Act, 2022 (No. 20 of 2022) 24.12.2022 Uttar Pradesh Gond, Dhuria, Nayak, Ojha, Pathari, Rajgond in the districts of Sant Kabirnagar Kushinagar, Chandauli and Bhadohi districts of Uttar Pradesh

Bill passed by both the Houses of Parliament but waiting Assent of the Hon’ble President

S.No. Bill name Communities Status 1. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 (With respect to the State of Tamil Nadu) Narikorivan along with Kurivikkaran Cabinet Approval- 14/09/2022 Introduced in Lok Sabha- 09/12/2022 Passed in Lok Sabha- 15/12/2022 Passed in Rajya Sabha – 22/12/2022 Assent of Hon’ble President is awaited, as soon as it gets assented, the same would be notified as an Act. 2. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022 (With respect to the State of Karnataka) Betta-Kuruba’ community as synonym of ‘Kadu Kuruba’ at Sl. No. 16 in the list of STs of Karnataka Cabinet Approval- 14/09/2022 Introduced in Lok Sabha- 09/12/2022 Passed in Lok Sabha- 19/12/2022 Passed in Rajya Sabha – 22/12/2022 Assent of Hon’ble President is awaited, as soon as it gets assented, the same would be notified as an Act.

Bills pending in Parliament

S.No. Bill name Communities Status 1. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 (With respect to the State of Himachal Pradesh) Including ‘Hattee’ community of Trans Giri area of Sirmour District in the Scheduled Tribes list, excluding those communities which are already notified as Scheduled Castes for the State of Himachal Pradesh. Cabinet Approval- 14/09/2022 Introduced in Lok Sabha- 09/12/2022 Passed in Lok Sabha- 16/12/2022 Status: Pending in Rajya Sabha Further action may be taken up in coming budget session. 2. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 (With respect to the State of Chhattisgarh) The following inclusions: Bhuinya (भूईंया), Bhuiyan (भूईयाँ), Bhuyan (भूयां) as synonyms of Bharia Bhumia (भारिया भूमिया) at entry No. 5. Correction of भारिया (Bharia) as भरिया (Bharia) without changing its English version, namely Bharia at entry No. 5 Pando (पंडो, पण्डो, पन्डो) along with Pando (पांडो) as variant Devnagari version of Pando at entry No. 5 Dhanuhar/Dhanuwar (धनुहार/धनुवार) as synonyms of Dhanwar (धनवार) at entry No. 14 गदबा (Gadba, Gadaba) at entry No. 15 in ST list without change in English text Gond (गोंड़) along with Gond (गोंड) as variant Devnagari version entry at No. 16 Kond (कोंद) alongwih Kondh (कोंध) at entry No. 23 Kodaku (कोड़ाकू) along with Kodaku (कोडाकू) as a variant Devanagari version of Kodaku at entry No. 27 Kisan (किसान) as synonym of Nagesia (नगेसिया), Nagasia (नागासिया) at entry No. 32 Rectification of ‘धनगढ़’ (Dhangad) in Hindi version notified at entry No. 33 by substitution with ‘धांगड़’ (Dhangad) Saunra (सौंरा), Saonra (संवरा) as synonyms of Sawar (सावर), Sawara (सवरा) at entry No. 41 Binjhia (बिंझिया) at entry No. 43 Cabinet Approval- 14/09/2022 Introduced in Lok Sabha- 09/12/2022 Passed in Lok Sabha- 21/12/2022 Status: Pending in Rajya Sabha Further action may be taken up in coming budget session.

Sh. Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation inaugurates the National Tribal Research Institute in New Delhi

As a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Sh. Amit Shah, inaugurated the National Tribal Research Institute in New Delhi on 7th June 2022.

The NTRI is a premier and apex National Level Institute and is envisaged as the fulcrum of tribal concerns, issues and matters in academic, executive, and legislative fields. It collaborates and networks with other reputed research institutes, Universities, organizations as well as academic bodies and resource Centres. It also monitors projects of 27 Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs), Centres of Excellence (CoEs), research scholars of NFST and has set up norms for improvement in the quality of research and training.

Ministry of Tribal Affairs felicitates Tribal Padma Awardees on 23rd July 2022 in the presence of Scheduled Tribe MPs

Celebrating the historical win of Smt. Droupadi Murmu, on becoming the 15th President of India, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, hosted the Tribal Padma Awardees and Scheduled Tribe Members of Parliament from across the nation at the National Tribal Research Institute in New Delhi on 23rd July 2022.

Grants under Article 275(1) of the Constitution

Under the programme of Provision to Article 275(1) of Constitution, Grants are released to 26 States, having ST population for raising the level of Administration in Scheduled Areas and for the welfare of tribal people. This is a Special Area Programme and 100% grants are provided to States. Funds are released to the state governments depending on the felt needs of ST population to bridge the gap in infrastructure activities in the fields of education, health, skill development, livelihood, drinking water, sanitation, etc.

42 Central Ministries/ Departments have been mandated to earmark DAPST/TSP

funds every year for tribal development

There are over 730 Scheduled Tribes (STs) notified under Article 342 of the Constitution of India, spread over different States and Union Territories (UTs) of the country.As per the latest guidelines, besides Ministry of Tribal Affairs, 41 Central Ministries / Departments are earmarking a certain percentage of their total scheme allocation as DAPST funds every year. DAPST funds are spent by obligated Central Ministries / Departments under their schemes for various development projects relating to education, health, agriculture, irrigation, roads, housing, drinking water, electrification, employment generation, skill development, etc., for accelerated socio-economic development of Scheduled Tribes in the country. Further, State Governments are also supposed to earmark Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) funds in proportion to ST population (Census 2011) in the State with respect to total State Plan.

Ministry of Tribal Affairs organizes ‘Samvaad’ a virtual interaction of EMRS students of 378 schools with Union Minister Sh. Arjun Munda on 9th August 2022

Ministry of Tribal Affairs organized ‘Samvaad’ a virtual interaction of students of Eklavya Model Residential Schools with Hon’ble Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Sh. Arjun Munda, and Hon’ble MoS for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti, Sh. Bisweshwar Tudu, on International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on 9th August 2022 at the National Tribal Research Institute in New Delhi. 378 EMRSs joined the interaction session virtually.

Mega Health Camp organised in Khunti, more than 60,000 people participate

Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Ayush and local administration jointly organized a Mega Health Camp on 26th June 2022 in Jharkhand. More than 350 doctors gathered from all over the country to treat more than 60,000 tribal people for sickle cell disease, anaemia, and other diseases. At the Health Fair, doctors examined people free of cost and distributed free medicines.

Union Minister Shri Arjun Munda inaugurates ‘Manthan Shivir’ at Palghar

Hon’ble Union Tribal Affairs Minister Shri Arjun Munda inaugurated a two-day symposium ‘Manthan Shivir’ on the empowerment, welfare, and development of tribal communities at Palghar in Maharashtra on 14th July 2022. The Hon’ble Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Shri Bishweshwar Tudu, was also present on the occasion.

The Symposium focused on the various programmes under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by Eklavya Model Residential Schools, State Fees Fixation Committee, Grants Department and Tribal Museums which organize ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ on birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda. It also included discussions on Scheduled Tribe Component (https://stcmis.gov.in/), health and education of tribal population.

Apart from Maharashtra, representatives of Tribal Welfare Departments from Jammu, Kashmir, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Manipur, Tripura, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu took part in the symposium.

Ministry of Tribal Affairs supports Telangana’s State Festival of Medaram Jathara with added vigour on 17th February 2022

Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Government of India has announced that tribal culture and heritage will be the cynosure of 2022. Medaram Jathara is conducted in honour of the Goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma. It is celebrated once in two years in the month of “Magha” (February) on the full moon day. Several STs of different villages assemble there, and lakhs of pilgrims visit the Mulugu District to celebrate the festival with full gusto.

Ministry of Tribal Affairs sanctioned ₹2.26 Crores for various activities pertaining to Medaram Jathara 2022. Medaram Jatara is the second-largest fair of India, celebrated by the second-largest Tribal Community of Telangana – the Koya tribe for four days. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs’ continuous support of this festival aims to generate awareness and a harmonious bond between the visitors and the Tribal communities of Telangana. Moreover, it assists the tribals to preserve their unique Tribal Traditions, Culture and Heritage and promote their tribal History on a global scale.

Forest Rights Act (FRA) Achievements during the year 2022: THE SCHEDULED TRIBES AND OTHER TRADITIONAL FOREST DWELLERS (RECOGNITION OF FOREST RIGHTS) ACT, 2006

Jammu and Kashmir starts implementation of the Forest Rights Act.

Title under Forest Rights Act being issued to a Tribal family by Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, Sh. Manoj Sinha

As per information received from State Governments, till 30.06.2022, 44,46,104 forest rights claims (42,76,844 individual claims and 1,69,260 community claims) have been filed and 22,35,845 titles (21,33,260 individual and 1,02,585 community titles) have been distributed and 1,60,30,640.68 Extent of forest land in acres (45,48,119 individual and 1,14,82,521 community). A total of 39,09,688 (87.94%) claims have been disposed of under the ST and other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.

During the calendar year, a meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Minister of Tribal Affairs held on 21.10.2022 with the State Governments for ensuring the efficient and expeditious implementation of FRA.

Second Phase of GOAL Programme for uplifting tribal communities through digital entrepreneurship launched on 28th June 2022

Sh. Arjun Munda, Minister of Tribal Affairs launched the second phase of the Going Online as Leaders (GOAL) program. The programme is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Meta (Facebook). GOAL 2.0 initiative aims to digitally upskill 10 lakh youth by on promoting entrepreneurship amongst tribal communities of the country and opening opportunities for them using digital technology.

Aadi Bazaar, a celebration of the spirit of tribal craft, culture, cuisine & commerce inaugurated at Bhopal Haat, Bhopal

An Aadi Bazaar, a vibrant exhibition featuring organic tribal products and handcrafted wares, was inaugurated virtually by Sh. Ramsinh Rathwa, Chairman TRIFED on March 21, 2022 in the august presence of Sh. Pabitra Kumar Kanhar, Vice Chairman TRIFED. This 10-day exhibition was held at Bhopal Haat, Bhopal from March 21st– March 30th, 2022 and featured more than 70 stalls representing over 15 states from across the country.

These Aadi Bazaars are a part of TRIFED’s intensified efforts to improve the livelihoods of the underprivileged tribals, who have been majorly impacted in the past two years.

TRIFED recognizes achievements of 75 tribal women in the field of livelihood generation on International Women’s Day on 8th March 2022

Shri Arjun Munda inaugurates 14 Honey Farmer Producer Organizations(FPOs) of TRIFED

Maharashtra conducted the Aadi Chitra prg

TRIFED in Maharashtra conducts Aadi Chitra program on 14 th June 2022.

3225 Van Dhan Vikas Kendra sanctioned till date

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri Arjun Munda leads IYD celebrations from Birsa Munda College, Khunti, Jharkhand on 21st June 2022

Government of India, celebrated the International Day of Yoga (IYD) 2022 on 21st June 2022 with ‘Yoga for Humanity’ as the theme. International Day of Yoga 2022 is being celebrated this year marking the 75th ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Integrating the 8th IYD with the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Mass Yoga demonstrations were organised at 75 iconic locations across the country, under the leadership of 75 Union Ministers, in tandem with the Yoga Demonstration by the PM.

Mega Recruitment Drive of ST girls organised in 4 districts of Jharkhand by TATA Electronics Limited and Tribal Affairs Ministry

A 2-day Recruitment Drive was organized in Khunti, Saraikela, Chaibasa and Simdega, by TATA Electronics Private Limited in coordination with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs on September 18th-19th, 2022. The drive was initiated with the efforts of Tribal Affairs Minister, Sh. Arjun Munda, during Sewa Pakhawada being celebrated on the occasion of the Hon. PM’s birthday.

The initiative received a great response and more than 2600 girls and young women participated in the recruitment drive from the rural areas of the districts, out of which 1898 girls were selected in 2 days.

Ministry of Tribal Affairs organised One Day Mega Health Camp ‘Abua Bugin Hodmo-Our Better Health’ at Saraikela Kharsawan, Jharkhand

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs successfully hosted a free One-Day Mega Health Camp – ‘Abua Bugin Hodmo’ (‘Our Better Health’), at Seraikela Kharsawan on 4th December 2022. This was the second successful health camp to offer improved healthcare services to the tribal people in the state after the Khunti camp’s success in June, 2022.

The Mega Health Camp was jointly organised by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Ayush, NHRM, MoHFW, Tata Steel Foundation, and the District Administration, envisaging better health and related facilities for the tribal society. The programme had notable participation from Sh. Arjun Munda, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Sh. Champai Soren, Minister of Transport, Govt. of Jharkhand, Sh. Bidyut Baran Mahato, MP (Jamshedpur).

Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAAGY): Holistic Development of tribal dominated villages through convergence

Ministry of Tribal Affairs has revamped the earlier Scheme of ‘Special Central Assistance to

Tribal Sub-Scheme (SCA to TSS) with nomenclature ‘Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojna

(PMAAGY),’ for implementation during 2021-22 to 2025-26, which aims at integrated

development of villages with significant tribal population covering about population of 4.22

crore (About 40% of the total Tribal Population). It is envisaged to cover 36,428 villages having

at least 50% tribal population and 500 STs across States / UTs with notified STs. The main

objective of this scheme is to achieve integrated socio-economic development of selected

villages through convergence approach. During 2021-22 and 2022-23, a total of about 16554 villages have been taken up. So far, an amount of Rs. 1927.00 Crore has already been released to the States.

Under Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters 2.0 organized in October, 2022 , the Performance of the Ministry in various parameters is as below:

S.No. Parameter Target Achievement Reference from MPs 32 27 IMC References (Cabinet Proposals) 06 06 State Government References 01 01 Public Grievances 120 120 PMO References 13 13 Public Grievance Appeals 31 31 Easing of Rules/Processes 0 0 Record Management (Files) Physical Files E Files 1032 (Due to Review) 183 (Identified for Weeding) 764 (Put up for Review) 1032 (Reviewed) 183(Weeded) 460 (closed) Space Freed 0 sq. feet 0 sq. feet 10 Cleanliness Campaign 41 41 11 Revenue Earned 0 Rs. 0 Rs.

ANNEXURE-1

Details of expenditure and beneficiaries from 1st April 2022 to 31st Dec 2022 under Scholarship Schemes

Rs. In Crore

Sl. No Name of the Scheme Financial Year 2022-23 Expenditure (as on 31st Dec 2022) No. of Beneficiaries 1 Pre-Matric Scholarship for ST students 216.79 553757 2 Post Matric Scholarship for ST students 1801.47 2078363 3 National Fellowship Scheme for Higher Education for ST students 95.28 2685 4 National Scholarship Scheme for Higher Education for ST students (Top Class) 34.64 2845 5 National Overseas Scholarship for ST students for studying abroad 1.52 19 TOTAL 2149.70 2637669

ANNEXURE-2

S. No. State District Block Name of EMRS Year of Sanction Date of laying foundation Foundation Laid by 1 Odisha Mayurbhanj Rasgovindpur EMRS Rasgovindpur 2021-22 16.04.2022 Sh. Bishweswar Tudu, Hon’ble Minister of State, Tribal Affairs 2 Odisha Mayurbhanj Udala EMRS Udala 2021-22 22.04.2022 Sh. Bishweswar Tudu, Hon’ble Minister of State, Tribal Affairs 3 Odisha Mayurbhanj Sukruli (Mahuldiha) EMRS Sukruli 2021-22 23.04.2022 Sh. Bishweswar Tudu, Hon’ble Minister of State, Tribal Affairs 4 Nagaland Kiphire Kiphire EMRS Kiphire 2018-19 26.04.2022 Shri. Arjun Munda, Hon’ble Union Minister for Tribal Affairs 5 Odisha Koraput Kundura EMRS Kundura 2021-22 30.04.2022 Sh. Bishweswar Tudu, Hon’ble Minister of State, Tribal Affairs 6 Maharashtra Nashik Surgana EMRS Surgana 2018-19 13.05.2022 Sh. Arjun Munda, Hon’ble Minister of Tribal Affairs 7 Odisha Mayurbhanj Raruan EMRS Raruan 2020-21 19.05.2022 Sh. Bishweswar Tudu, Hon’ble Minister of State, Tribal Affairs & Jal Shakti 8 Gujarat Narmada Sagbara EMRS Sagbara 2017-18 09.08.2022 Sh. Bhupendrabhai Patel Hon’ble Chief Minister Government of Gujarat 9 Madhya Pradesh Burhanpur Khaknar EMRS Nepanagar (Khaknar) 2020-21 23.08.2022 Sh. Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh 10 Manipur Ukhrul Ukhrul North EMRS Ukhrul North 2020-21 19.09.2022 Dr. R.K Ranjan Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister of State, Education and External Affairs Govt. of India 11 Nagaland Mokokchung Mangkolemba EMRS Mangkolemba 2019-20 02.11.2022 Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Hon’ble President of India, Government of India, 12 Nagaland Longleng Longleng EMRS Longleng 2020-21 02.11.2022 Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Hon’ble President of India, Government of India, 13 Nagaland Mokokchung Ongpangkong EMRS Ongpangkong 2020-21 02.11.2022 Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Hon’ble President of India, Government of India, 14 Nagaland Kohima Botsa EMRS Botsa 2020-21 02.11.2022 Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Hon’ble President of India, Government of India, 15 Nagaland Tuensang Noksen EMRS Noksen 2020-21 02.11.2022 Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Hon’ble President of India, Government of India, 16 Nagaland Zunheboto Zunheboto EMRS Zunheboto 2020-21 02.11.2022 Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Hon’ble President of India, Government of India, 17 Nagaland Peren Peren EMRS Peren 2020-21 02.11.2022 Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Hon’ble President of India, Government of India, 18 Nagaland Tuensang Noklak EMRS Noklak 2020-21 02.11.2022 Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Hon’ble President of India, Government of India, 19 Nagaland Mon Phomching EMRS Phomching 2021-22 02.11.2022 Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Hon’ble President of India, Government of India, 20 Nagaland Mokokchung Tsurangkong EMRS Tsurangkong 2021-22 02.11.2022 Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Hon’ble President of India, Government of India,

ANNEXURE-3