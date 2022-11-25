Ministry of Tourism organises ‘CEO round table on Sustainable Tourism’ in partnership with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and Responsible Tourism Society of India (RTSOI)

The round table saw participation from CEOs, senior-mid level representatives from the key industry groups, Ministry of Tourism, UN in India, UNEP, Responsible Tourism Society of India, and technical agencies/experts working on Sustainable Tourism.

Tourism sector’s contribution to a growing economy and livelihoods for millions of people, is well recognised. It is an important driver for growth in economic activities and local livelihoods and an essential medium for showcasing natural and cultural heritage. Tourism was also one of the hardest hit sectors during the global COVID19 pandemic and is constantly dealing with growing threats of climate change, degradation of ecosystems and biodiversity loss.

The COVID19 pandemic has further highlighted the link between human health risk, biodiversity, and the economic system, underscoring the need to simultaneously boost resilience and sustainability of the tourism sector, in response to the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, to ensure prosperity for all. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the sector accounted for over 10% of global GDP and 10% of jobs worldwide with international tourist arrivals predicted to rise from 1.1 billion in 2014 to 1.8 billion in 2030[1]. Due to this, in a ‘business-as-usual’ scenario, by 2050 tourism sector (globally) is set for an increase of 154% in energy consumption, 131% in greenhouse gas emissions, 152% in water consumption and 251% in solid waste disposal.

Travel & Tourism sector is known to leave significant environmental and carbon footprints. Additionally, the growing plastics production and use, needs special attention of the tourism sector to ensure reduction of plastic and enhance circularity in its use.

In a post pandemic scenario, where tourism sector is gradually recovering from the effects of pandemic, there is an opportunity to accelerate transition of Tourism sector towards a more resilient, sustainable, and inclusive industry. Its revival and sustainability will be critical to ensure its continued contribution to livelihoods and economies. In summary, sustainability needs to now define development of the tourism sector in the 21st century.

On 4th June 2022, the Ministry of Tourism, in partnership with United Environment Program (UNEP) and Responsible Tourism Society of India (RTSOI) organized the National Summit on Developing Sustainable & Responsible Tourist Destinations and launched the National Strategy for Sustainable Tourism and Responsible Traveller Campaign.

The National Strategy for sustainable tourism aims to mainstream sustainability in Indian tourism sector and ensure a more resilient, inclusive, carbon neutral and resource efficient tourism while safeguarding natural and cultural resources.

Tourism Industry’s transition to sustainability pathways will require significant investment and innovation. Adopting low-emissions technologies, optimizing resource use, reduction in operation costs, and increase in efficiency would be essential for improving environmental performance and tackling climate change.