Ministry of Tourism highlights the different Tourism products of India at the 2nd day of Arabian Travel Market, Dubai -2022

New Delhi :The Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India held a press conference with the International Media and Influencers on the 2nd day of the Arabian Travel Market, Dubai -2022 ,The press conference was conducted by Ms. Rupinder Brar, Additional Director General, Ministry of Tourism, Govt of India in the august presence of Minister of Tourism, Government of Uttarakhand Mr. Satpal Maharaj. The Press Conference was also attended by Mr. K. Kalimuthu, Counsul, (Economic, Trade, and Commerce), Mr. Prashant Ranjan, Director Tourism, Ministry of Tourism ,Govt of India, Bollywood Celebrity Rakul Preet Singh, and International Singer Shweta Subram.

During the press conference, various verticals of tourism potential in India were discussed. Minister of Tourism, Government of Uttarakhand Mr Satpal Maharaj discussed the importance of tourist destinations in Uttrakhand that can be leveraged for the promotion of tourism such as adventure tourism, wedding tourism in the State of Uttarakhand. Minister also highlighted the initiatives undertaken by the Govt of Uttarakhand with regards to increasing the footfall of tourists in the state. He also discussed various infrastructure development projects such as Haridwar International Airport and way forward strategies being undertaken by the Govt. of Uttarakhand.

Ms. Rupinder Brar stated that the Ministry has been aggressively promoting different tourism products and destinations. The major focus has been given to the potential of MICE, Film Tourism, Wellness Tourism, Medical Tourism, Luxury Tourism, Wildlife Tourism and Adventure Tourism. She stated that the Middle East has been the major target market for Indian tourism. Large number of tourists from the Middle East visit India for MICE, medical, wellness, luxury tourism etc. Ministry of Tourism, Govt of India has been holistically promoting Indian tourism in the Middle East market. Participation in Arabian Travel Mart has been one such initiative by the Government.

During the conference, it was highlighted that India has opened up for the International visitors, for this the Ministry has already undertaken ‘NamasteIndia’ Campaign for encouraging International visitors to travel to India. The Ministry has also been focusing on confidence-building stratégies post-pandemic.

Ms. Rakul Preet Singh highlighted the importance of film tourism and the potential of India as an-important destination for film-making, having all physical geographical features and landscape. She further focused on the role of North Eastern States as a potential film shooting destination.

Mr. K. Kalimuthu, Counsul,(Economic, Trade, and Commerce) deliberated on the importance of the Indian diaspora for publicity and promotion of India in the overseas market. He also highlighted appeal of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of ‘Chalo India’ thereby urging Indian Diaspora to inspire at least five of their non-Indian friends every year to visit India, calling them ‘Rashtradoot’. He emphasized the role of tourism for the overall economic growth of the country.

Ms. Shweta Subram also emphasized the role of the Indian diaspora with regard to the promotion of India in the overseas market. She further highlighted that social media promotion shall be the game-changer for the promotion of tourism in India. Lots of millennial tourists use social media looking for promotional content such as travel & tourism. She also spoke about the role of social media influencers in engaging a large number of tourists/followers.

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India under its “Incredible India” brand line has participated at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), Dubai -2022 being held from 9th to 12th May 2022 showcasing India’s rich & diversified tourism potential and providing a platform to the tourism stakeholders to showcase the various tourism destinations and products including Niche products. Also, aim is to promote India as a ‘Must See, Must Visit’ destination.

During the Mart, the India Pavilion will be showcasing India as a “365 Days Destination” a year-round multi-faceted tourist destination such as Culture, Adventure, Cruise, Golf, MICE, luxury, wildlife, wellness, and medical tourism etc. India Reopening as a theme has been amplified during the mart with the ‘Namaste Campaign’ to welcome International Travellers showcasing must-visit destinations of India.

Around 18 Participants from India representing the State Tourism Government of Kerala, Nagaland,and Tour Operators, Travel Agents, and Hoteliers/Resorts, will be present in the India Pavilion showcasing the diverse tourism products and services. Apart from this, the State Government of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka are also showcasing the tourism potential that States has to offer.

The Ministry of Tourism’s Official Website (www.incredibleindia.org) showcases India as a holistic destination, revolving around major experiences, such as, spirituality, heritage, adventure, culture, yoga, wellness and more. This website is also available in Hindi and leading international languages.