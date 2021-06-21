Ministry of Textiles celebrates 7th International Day of Yoga

New Delhi: Ministry of Textiles celebrated the 7th International Day of Yoga today. The programme commenced with practice of yogasanas by the Ministry officials, which included Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Shri Upendra Prasad Singh and other senior officers. More than 150 officials participated in it. The yogasana practice was coordinated by trained and certified Yoga teachers from Art of Living International. In addition, the other attached and subordinate offices, statutory bodies and public sector units of Ministry of Textiles also observed the International Day of Yoga in their respective organisations, and field offices. The theme of this year is ‘Yoga for Wellness’, which focusses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being. Shri U.P. Singh also addressed the participants highlighting the need for practicing yoga everyday.

In a tweet message on seventh International Yoga Day, Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development Smt Smriti Zubin Irani said, “7 years to this day global recognition was bestowed upon India’s rich legacy for holistic wellbeing in the form of #InternationalDayOfYoga . Theme ‘Yoga for Wellness’ is now more relevant than ever, let us adopt Yoga in our daily lives for overall mental and physical fitness.”