Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation to organize iconic week celebrations under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav during 27th June-3rd July 2022

New Delhi :Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation is organizing iconic week celebrations under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav during 27th June-3rd July 2022. As part of the week-long celebrations, Field Operations Division is organising अन्वेषा 2022, nationwide quiz contest on official statistics for college/university students & alumni on 27th June 2022 at State Capital Regional Offices.

With the spirit of involving students in celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the event intends to promote awareness about official statistics and enlighten the young minds about various facets of Indian official statistical system.

The event at Delhi is being organised at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Auditorium, Maharaja Agrasen College, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi-110096 by the State Capital Regional Office, Delhi of Field Operations Division. About hundred students from different colleges/universities of Delhi are likely to participate in the event. All participating students will be provided certificate of participation and exciting prizes will be awarded to the winning teams.