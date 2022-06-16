Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs organizes Yoga Workshop As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahostava & 8th International Yoga Day

New Delhi : On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahostava and 8th International Yoga Day, a Yoga Workshop was organized by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs under the guidance of Yoga Guru Dr. Surakshit Goswami on 15th June, 2022 at Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi. Dr. Satya Prakash, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs inaugurated the workshop and introducing Dr. Surakshit Goswami, highlighted the importance of Yoga in our daily lives.

Dr. Surakshit Goswami guided all the officers and employees of the ministry to practice yoga and pranayama and imparted information about increasing work efficiency by reducing stress through yoga activity during office hours.

Dr.Satya Prakash, Additional Secretary, Smt. Suman Bara, Director and all other officers/staff of the Ministry participated in the workshop.