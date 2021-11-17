Ministry Of Jal Shakti Launches ‘Water Heroes – Share Your Stories’ Contest

New Delhi : One of the primary objectives of the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti is to make water conservation a people’s movement and strengthen the water consciousness in the country. For furthering this objective, the Department has launched the ‘Water Heroes – Share Your Stories’ Contest from December 1, 2021 with an aim to reach out to people on the important subject of water conservation and management.

Through this Water Heroes Contest, the department aims to encourage and collect best practices in water conservation and management from across the nation. It also aims to encourage such efforts across India so as to boost transformational action in the water sector. Every month (from December, 2021 onwards) entries would be invited for consideration of awards. Every month a maximum of 10 entries can be considered for the awards. All selected entries will be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 10,000/- each and a certificate.

To take part in the contest, the participants will have to post their success stories on water conservation & management through a specially made video of 1-5 minute duration (along with a write-up of up to 300 words and some photographs/pictures) depicting the efforts and significant contributions to conserve and manage water resources.

The participants can share their videos (with the link of their YouTube video) on the MyGov portal (www.mygov.in). In addition to the MyGov portal, the entries can also be submitted at [email protected]. The participants are also advised to mention only the YouTube links of their videos in the comments section and not upload the entire video-there. This series of Contest will end on 30 November, 2022. For more information, log on to www.mygov.in, www.jalshakti-dowr.gov.in.