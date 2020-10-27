Ministry of Home Affairs extends the Guidelines for Re-opening

New Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an Order today to extend the Guidelinesfor Re-opening, issued on 30.09.2020, to remain in force upto 30.11.2020

Re-opening of activities outside the Containment Zones

Since the issuance of the first Order on lockdown measures by MHA on 24th March 2020, almost all activities have been gradually opened up in areas outside the Containment Zones. While most of the activities have been permitted, some activities involving large number of people, have been allowed with some restrictions and subject to SOPs being followed regarding health and safety precautions. These activities include – metro rail; shopping malls; hotel, restaurants and hospitality services; religious places; yoga and training institutes; gymnasiums; cinemas; entertainment park etc.

In respect of certain activities, having relatively higher degree of risk of COVID infection, State/ UT Governments have been permitted to take decisions for their re-opening, based on the assessment of the situation and subject to SOPs. These activities include – schools and coaching institutes; State and private universities for research scholars; allowing gatherings above the limit of 100 etc.

After the last guidelines issued by MHA on 30.09.2020, the following activities are also permitted but with certain restrictions:

International air travel of passengers as permitted by MHA.

Swimming poolsbeing used for training of sportspersons.

Exhibitions halls for Business to Business (B2B) purposes.

Cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes upto 50% of their seating capacity.

Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ politicalfunctions and other congregations, in closed spaces with a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity and subject to ceiling of 200 persons.

Further decision regarding the above activities will be taken based on the assessment of the situation

COVID-Appropriate behavior

The essence behind graded re-opening and progressive resumption of activities is to move ahead. However, it does not mean the end of the pandemic. There is a need to exercise abundant caution by adopting COVID-19 appropriate behavior by every citizen in their daily routine. A ‘Jan Andolan’ was launched by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi on 8th October 2020 on COVID-19 appropriate behavior to follow three mantras, namely:

wear your mask properly;

wash your hands frequently; and

maintain safe distance of 6 feet.

There is an urgent need to instill a sense of discipline and ownership amongst citizens in order that the resumption of activities is successful and gains made in the management of the pandemic are not diluted.

MHA has already advised Chief Secretaries/ Administrators of all States/ UTs that they should endeavour to promote COVID-19 appropriate behavior extensively at the grass root level and take measures to enforce the wearing of masks, hand hygiene and social distancing.

National Directives for COVID-19 management

National Directives for COVID-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country, so as to enforce COVID-19 appropriate behavior.

Strict enforcement of lockdown in Containment Zones till 30th November 2020

Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till 30th November, 2020.

Containment Zones shall be demarcated by the District authorities at micro level after taking into consideration the guidelines of MoHFW with the objective of effectively breaking the chain of transmission. Strict containment measures will be enforced in these containment zones and only essential activities will be allowed.

Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities allowed.

These Containment Zones will be notified on the websites of the respective District Collectors and by the States/ UTs and information will also be shared with MOHFW.

States not to impose any local lockdown outside Containment Zones

State/ UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown (State/ District/ sub-division/City/ village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government.

No restriction on Inter-State and intra-State movement

There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods.No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

Protection for vulnerable persons

Vulnerable persons, i.e., persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

Use of AarogyaSetu

The use of AarogyaSetu mobile application will continue to be encouraged.

