New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs has received several requests for the supply of Indian manufactured COVID-19 vaccines from various foreign countries.
In its Press Release of 19 January 2021, Ministry of External Affairs had stated that “Immunization programme is being implemented in India, as in other countries, in a phased manner to cover the healthcare providers, frontline workers and the most vulnerable. Keeping in view the domestic requirements of the phased rollout, India will continue to supply COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner. It will be ensured that domestic manufacturers will have adequate stocks to meet domestic requirements while supplying abroad.”
|S.No
|Country
|Total Supplies so far (in Lakhs)
|
|Bangladesh
|90
|
|Myanmar
|37
|
|Nepal
|23.48
|
|Bhutan
|1.5
|
|Maldives
|2.12
|
|Mauritius
|2
|
|Seychelles
|0.5
|
|Sri Lanka
|12.64
|
|Bahrain
|1
|
|Brazil
|40
|
|Morocoo
|70
|
|Oman
|1
|
|Egypt
|0.5
|
|Algeria
|0.5
|
|South Africa
|10
|
|Kuwait
|2
|
|UAE
|2
|
|Afghanistan
|9.68
|
|Barbados
|1
|
|Dominica
|0.7
|
|Mexico
|8.7
|
|Dominican Republic
|0.5
|
|Saudi Arabia
|30
|
|El Salvador
|0.2
|
|Argentina
|5.8
|
|Serbia
|1.5
|
|UN Health workers
|1
|
|Mongolia
|1.5
|
|Ukraine
|5
|
|Ghana
|6.52
|
|Ivory Coast
|5.54
|
|St. Lucia
|0.25
|
|St. Kitts & Nevis
|0.2
|
|St. Vincent & Grenadines
|0.4
|
|Suriname
|0.5
|
|Antigua & Barbuda
|0.4
|
|DR Congo
|17.66
|
|Angola
|6.24
|
|Gambia
|0.36
|
|Nigeria
|39.24
|
|Cambodia
|3.24
|
|Kenya
|11.2
|
|Lesotho
|0.36
|
|Rwanda
|2.9
|
|Sao Tome & Principe
|0.24
|
|Senegal
|3.49
|
|Guatemala
|2
|
|Canada
|5
|
|Mali
|3.96
|
|Sudan
|8.28
|
|Liberia
|0.96
|
|Malawi
|3.6
|
|Uganda
|9.64
|
|Nicaragua
|2.00
|
|Guyana
|0.8
|
|Jamaica
|0.50
|
|UK
|50.00
|
|Togo
|1.56
|
|Djibouti
|0.24
|
|Somalia
|3.00
|
|Seirra Leone
|0.96
|
|Belize
|0.25
|
|Botswana
|0.30
|
|Mozambique
|4.84
|
|Ethiopia
|21.84
|
|Tajikistan
|1.92
|
|Benin
|1.44
|
|Eswatini
|0.20
|
|Bahamas
|0.20
|
|Cape Verde
|0.24
|TOTAL
|583.85
The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Sh. Ashwini Kumar Choubey stated this in a written reply in the RajyaSabha here today.