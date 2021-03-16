New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs has received several requests for the supply of Indian manufactured COVID-19 vaccines from various foreign countries.

In its Press Release of 19 January 2021, Ministry of External Affairs had stated that “Immunization programme is being implemented in India, as in other countries, in a phased manner to cover the healthcare providers, frontline workers and the most vulnerable. Keeping in view the domestic requirements of the phased rollout, India will continue to supply COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner. It will be ensured that domestic manufacturers will have adequate stocks to meet domestic requirements while supplying abroad.”

S.No Country Total Supplies so far (in Lakhs) Bangladesh 90 Myanmar 37 Nepal 23.48 Bhutan 1.5 Maldives 2.12 Mauritius 2 Seychelles 0.5 Sri Lanka 12.64 Bahrain 1 Brazil 40 Morocoo 70 Oman 1 Egypt 0.5 Algeria 0.5 South Africa 10 Kuwait 2 UAE 2 Afghanistan 9.68 Barbados 1 Dominica 0.7 Mexico 8.7 Dominican Republic 0.5 Saudi Arabia 30 El Salvador 0.2 Argentina 5.8 Serbia 1.5 UN Health workers 1 Mongolia 1.5 Ukraine 5 Ghana 6.52 Ivory Coast 5.54 St. Lucia 0.25 St. Kitts & Nevis 0.2 St. Vincent & Grenadines 0.4 Suriname 0.5 Antigua & Barbuda 0.4 DR Congo 17.66 Angola 6.24 Gambia 0.36 Nigeria 39.24 Cambodia 3.24 Kenya 11.2 Lesotho 0.36 Rwanda 2.9 Sao Tome & Principe 0.24 Senegal 3.49 Guatemala 2 Canada 5 Mali 3.96 Sudan 8.28 Liberia 0.96 Malawi 3.6 Uganda 9.64 Nicaragua 2.00 Guyana 0.8 Jamaica 0.50 UK 50.00 Togo 1.56 Djibouti 0.24 Somalia 3.00 Seirra Leone 0.96 Belize 0.25 Botswana 0.30 Mozambique 4.84 Ethiopia 21.84 Tajikistan 1.92 Benin 1.44 Eswatini 0.20 Bahamas 0.20 Cape Verde 0.24 TOTAL 583.85

The Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare), Sh. Ashwini Kumar Choubey stated this in a written reply in the RajyaSabha here today.