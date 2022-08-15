Ministry of Culture organises Silent March to mark the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day today

New Delhi : A ‘Silent March’ was organised on the eve of Independence Dsy, around the Central Park to mark “ Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” .

In this ‘Silent March’ organized by the Union Ministry of Culture and Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts, Union Culture Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy;Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw ;Minister of State for Culture Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi participated.

Before the commencement of the march, a two-minute silence was observed in the memory of the victims of the partition of the country.

Shri G.K Reddy and Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal thereafter inaugurated an exhibition on Partition of India 1947, in the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) campus, which will run till August 31. The exhibition showcases various events related to the Partition of India.

The purpose of remembering the’ Partition of India’ is to make the new generation aware about the sacrifices and struggle of our people at the time of partition. On 14th August 2021 Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi solemnly declared thst 14th August will be observed as “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day”.

In the context of ‘partition’, Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts organized different events such as seminars, ‘silent march’, photo exhibition, film screening based on theme of ‘partition’ in major cities of the country besides Delhi.