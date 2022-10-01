Ministry of Ayush announces a short video making competition as part of the “Ayurveda Day 2022” celebrations

New Delhi : Ministry of Ayush Government of India in partnership with MyGov.in is organizing a short video making competition as a part of the Ayurveda Day 2022 celebrations. The participants can submit a video of not more than 03 minutes in Hindi and English languages on themes, which are in consonance with the main theme of this year’s Ayurveda Day i.e. “Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda”

Theme 1: Ayurveda in my day.

Theme 2: Ayurveda in my kitchen.

Theme 3: Ayurveda in my garden.

Theme 4: Ayurveda in my farm.

Theme 5: Ayurveda in my food/diet.

Three top winners will be selected from each theme i.e. a total of 15 winners will be awarded prize ranging from Rs. 75,000/- to Rs. 25,000/-. The competition is open to all citizens/Indian Nationals above the age of 18 years and last date of submission is 10th October 2022. More details about the competition and process of submitting the video can be obtained from https://innovateindia.mygov.in/ayurveda-video-contest/

Ayurveda is perceived as one of the most ancient and well documented system of medicine, which is equally relevant in modern times. Ministry of Ayush is organizing various programs in partnership with Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Education and supported of other Ministries and departments of the GoI, State governments, and UTs to take benefits of Ayurveda to the grass root level.

Ministry of Ayush had inaugurated the six-week long programme (12th September-23rd October) highlighting various themes and key events, with All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi as the nodal institute to execute these programs. The programme will see participation from various stakeholders with the aim of 3Js – Jan Sandesh, Jan Bhagidari, and Jan Aandolan. Ministry of Ayush celebrates Ayurveda Day every year on the occasion of Dhanwantari Jayanti (Dhanteras) since 2016. This year it will be celebrated on 23rd October 2022.