Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V. Muraleedharan paid an official visit to the Federal Republic of Nigeria from 22-23 August 2022

New Delhi : Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri V. Muraleedharan paid an official visit to the Federal Republic of Nigeria from 22-23 August 2022. This was his second visit to Nigeria, the earlier visit was in June 2019 to attend the Democracy Day celebrations of Nigeria.

During the visit, MoS paid a courtesy call on Muhammad Buhari, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. MoS met the Foreign Minister of Nigeria, Geoffrey Onyeama and Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd), apart from interacting with Indian community. During MoS’s meetings with Nigerian dignitaries, cooperation in trade and investment, energy, education, health, defence, cultural and people-to-people ties were discussed. Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

During the visit, MoS delivered a keynote address at the inaugural meeting of recently launched Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC) along with Trade & Investment Minister Mr. Otunba Richard Niyi Adebayo, Minister of Power Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, Minister for Mines & Steel Development Dr. Olamilekan Adegbite, Governor of Kano State Mr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, MoS for Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria Amb. Zubairu Dada. Senior officials of Nigerian Government, and large number of industry representatives from India and Nigeria attended the event.

MoS also interacted with about 200 members of the Indian community who attended the community reception hosted by the High Commissioner.

MoS’s visit to Nigeria had further consolidated the multifaceted bilateral relations that exists between India and Nigeria. MoS’s participation at the inaugural meeting of NIBC provided a renewed impetus to the bilateral economic partnership with Nigeria.