Minister G. Kishan Reddy launches India’s first 5G Training Labs and 5G health applications in all North Eastern States

The Minister for Development of North East Region, Tourism, and Culture, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, today launched India’s first 5G training labs and 5G applications in health sector in all the eight North Eastern States.The project is centrally funded through North East Council (NEC) and being implemented by Assam Electronic Development Corporation (AMTRON), a PSU of Assam government. The event was also graced by Minister of State Shri B.L Verma, AMTRON Chairman, Shri Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Secretary DoNER, Mr. Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, NEC Shri Moses Chalai among other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Kishan Reddy emphasized the significance of this ambitious stride toward establishing a vibrant 5G digital ecosystem in the North East region. He highlighted how this technological advancement would unlock vast opportunities for growth and contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals 2030. He further added that with a burgeoning 5G market slated to grow even further in the future, North Eastern States will be able to tap into this opportunity and enhance public delivery of services.

Earlier, MoS Shri B. L. Verma lauded the initiative and said that the launch of 5G couple with advancements in technology will be a defining move marking progress of the Ashtalakshmi States in this digital age. He further added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India is emerging as a global challenger in cutting edge technology and North Eastern States can play a pivotal role in this endeavor.

Expressing his delight, Minister commended NEC and AMTRON for the establishment of India’s first-ever 5G labs in all eight North Eastern states, aligning with Finance Minister’s 2023-24 budget speech announcements. He emphasized that these labs would not only bridge the digital divide but also empower the youth with essential skills for the information age, fostering the growth of the knowledge economy in the North East.

Highlighting the paramount significance of 5G in healthcare, the Minister emphasized its potential to provide last-mile access to high-quality healthcare and reduce medical expenses for the common man. He reiterated that 5G could be a pivotal tool in realizing the ‘Antyodaya’ vision of the Prime Minister.

Recalling Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of “Ashta-Aadhar” for North East’s journey into Amrit Kaal during the Golden Jubilee celebrations of NEC last year, Shri Kishan Reddy highlighted that 5G connectivity was one of the pillars of this vision, and today, we are a step closer to fulfilling it.

Shri G. Kishan Reddy further affirmed the government’s steadfast commitment to establishing the North East as India’s new growth engine, with over 5 lakh crores invested in connectivity and infrastructure development in the region over the past nine and a half years.