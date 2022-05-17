Mineral Production Goes up By 4% in March 2022

New Delhi :The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of March, 2022 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 144.6, was 4.0% higher as compared to the level in March, 2021. As per the provisional figures of the Indian Bureau of Mines(IBM), the cumulative growth for the period April- March, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year has increased 12.2 per cent.

Production level of important minerals in March, 2022 were: Coal 958 lakh tonnes, Lignite 60 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) 2813 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 2031 thousand tonnes, Chromite 414 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 9 thousand tonnes , Gold 169 kg, Iron ore 270 lakh tonnes, Lead conc. 39 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 269 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 182 thousand tonnes, Limestone 373 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 158 thousand tonnes, Magnesite 12 thousand tonnes, and Diamond 8 carat.

The production of important minerals showing positive growth during March, 2022 over March, 2021 include: Iron Ore (19.2%), Phosphorite (17.4%), Lignite (16.2%), Gold (13.8%), Zinc conc (10.9%), Natural Gas (U) (7.6%), and Magnesite (6.3%). The production of other important minerals showing negative growth include: Coal (-0.2%), Petroleum (crude) (-3.4%), Bauxite (-4.8%), Lead conc (-5.1%), Limestone (-5.4%), Copper conc (-22.7%), Chromite (-31.8%), Manganese ore (-32.7%), and Diamond (-75.8%).