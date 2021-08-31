MG Motor India salutes Bhavina Patel with a specially customised MG SUV on her medal-winning feat at Tokyo Paralympics

Gurgaon: Recognizing the strength and determination of womanhood, the British carmaker MG Motor India, salutes Bhavina Patel for her silver-medal winning game of table tennis at Tokyo Paralympics 2020. MG takes it association with Vadodara Marathon a notch higher, reinforcing its commitment to local community causes, prime amongst which is the Divyang Run for the specially-abled.

Bhavina scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman Paralympian to bring home a medal in table tennis.

Congratulating Bhavina on her big win, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, tweeted, “It would be our honor and privilege to gift MG car to Bhavinaben on her return. In the meantime, we would explore the right attachments.”

It would be our honour and privilege to gift MG car to Bhavinben on her return @tejal_amin In the mean time, we would explore the right attachments. #VMIndia #TokyoParalympics #DeepaAthlete #tra298 #NationalSportsDay #mgindia https://t.co/BdB1Scxn84 — Rajeev Chaba (@rajeev_chaba) August 29, 2021

MG Motor has been the title sponsor of the Vadodara Marathon since the British carmaker entered India and set up its manufacturing facility in Halol. Vadodara Marathon is different from other marathons as it is always conducted with the aim to promote various social causes, which includes participation for the specially-abled in the race titled, ‘Divyang Run’.

In its endeavor to extend unique experiences to MG brand enthusiasts and potential owners of upcoming SUV Astor, MG Motor announced powering its personal AI assistant with the voice of Paralympic athlete and Khel Ratna Awardee Dr. Deepa Malik.

Being an automotive brand, MG has not just focused on the automotive sector but has also actively worked towards the empowerment of key sections of society.